Is there a gaming mice that is not garbage ?

No troll in this question. I know manufacturer are taking us for turkeys and i don't even talk of the planned obsolescence.
But i am seriously asking myself if it's possible to find a high end gaming mice that can last at least 6 month.
Several years a go i bought a mx 518 that died one month before the end of the warranty, i got a new one though rma and this one last something like ten years.
So after that i bought a razer mamba tournament edition. After six month the scroll wheel and middle button wasn't working anymore, same for the (pure garbage) sensor. I made my opinion about razer : never again.
Then i bought a Roccat Kone. This one worked for a little less than a year, then the right click start to "work" randomly. Still usable but very annoying.
Then i bought a logitech G502 Hero. After all my mx518 last for years, right ? I just RMA this shit after six month, the scroll wheel died.
Right now i'm using the Kone, waiting for a new G502 or a refund. But damn this right click...
So the question remain, beyond the fancy gaming function, RGB lighting and all that crap. Is there somewhere a quality product build to last ?
