Is there a gaming mice that is not garbage ?

I have two different mice I am using here... both of them are discontinued models and both have pros and cons. I have these two mice for one very specific reason they are true ambi designs and as a left handed person who switches to left hand mouse sometimes... I only wish to acquire true ambi mice which has become increasingly difficult over the years... ergo right handed designs can go straight to hell? (but I digress).1. Is my Steelseries Sensei Ten, this is the 3rd Sensei mouse I have owned over at least the last 11yrs~ (I can't remember when I got the 1st one.. exactly.. but no later than 2013. I have owned the MLG, 310 and Sensei Ten now. All three of these mouse still function perfectly and the cosmetics on the 310 and ten are good, the painted topshell on the MLG did flake off and isn't ideal but the mouse still works fine.The main down side is the software is quite crap now in that Steelseries GG is a massive pile of garbage and makes me angry. I wish the engine was available without the obnoxious software suite (but logitech and some others aren't any better with this BS.) The hardware has been pretty solid however and I can't complain much about that.2. I have also a Lenovo Legion M600 (which amusingly / angeringly? has been replaced with the non ambi but useless ergo M600S which can continue to kiss my ass). This mouse has dubious build quality and at one point the RF module wouldn't communicate with the mouse and I eventually had to remove it, pair it with my laptop and then try to pair it again with my desktop and then for some stupid reason it started working w/ my PC again... and has continued to do so for several months now. When I first got it the scroll wheel squeaked which was quite infuriating, but that apparently worked itself out as after using it for a few weeks it stopped squeaking?The main upside of the Legion M600 is the software is a refreshing blast from the past in that it is just the driver software without some game launching / advertising ...etc pile of crap software suite.It is my belief that for some reason in the last 15yrs keyboards have gotten much better and mice have gotten basically worse... or at least worse for myself as a left hander wanting true ambi designs.Here is my Sensei Ten after several years of daily use..