Is there a gaming mice that is not garbage ?

No troll in this question. I know manufacturer are taking us for turkeys and i don't even talk of the planned obsolescence.

But i am seriously asking myself if it's possible to find a high end gaming mice that can last at least 6 month.

Several years a go i bought a mx 518 that died one month before the end of the warranty, i got a new one though rma and this one last something like ten years.

So after that i bought a razer mamba tournament edition. After six month the scroll wheel and middle button wasn't working anymore, same for the (pure garbage) sensor. I made my opinion about razer : never again.

Then i bought a Roccat Kone. This one worked for a little less than a year, then the right click start to "work" randomly. Still usable but very annoying.

Then i bought a logitech G502 Hero. After all my mx518 last for years, right ? I just RMA this shit after six month, the scroll wheel died.

Right now i'm using the Kone, waiting for a new G502 or a refund. But damn this right click...

So the question remain, beyond the fancy gaming function, RGB lighting and all that crap. Is there somewhere a quality product build to last ?
 
I've been using a Logitech Pro X Superlight for around 3 years now and it still works like new. Not only has it lasted forever, but it's easily the best gaming mouse I've ever used. I've been waiting for it to die so I can get the new version, but I don't see that happening anytime soon.
 
It might depend on how rough you are with your mice. I've never met a mouse I haven't destroyed. Playing comp shooters I am extremely rough and beat the hell out of my mouse so I simply don't expect any of them to last a long time. Thankfully mice are the cheapest part of the rig.
 
As a former G9x fanatic I use the Cooler Master MM711. Cheap, lightweight, good hardware. I've been using it for ~3 years and it works like new. I've personally tried over 30 mice to find that perfect fit once Logitech discontinued the G9x and I can't complain about this one. There's a bunch of different colors available too.
 
Almost all mice use nearly identical switches for left and right click which is usually what ends up breaking, especially if you're hard on them.

There are some mice that use optical switches. I would look into that. I use a Logitech G502X that has them.
 
No mouse is going to last forever but it does seem like switches have gotten worse, especially Logitech though I haven't tried their mice with optical switches. The funny thing is that most mice are using the newer Omron switches that are rated for more clicks but don't seem to actually last as long as the older ones rated for less than half as many clicks.

I recently picked up an Asus Spatha X, mainly for the larger size and extra buttons it has but one feature it has that I also liked is that the switches for the two main buttons can be easily replaced without soldering. It even comes with a spare set that has a different click pressure rating but can use pretty much any 3 pin switch(the newer mice support 5 pin optical as well). I haven't had it long enough to know how well they hold up in general though and being able to replace the 2 main switches doesn't help if something else goes.
 
Logitech has been generally good, though I have had to replace switches on them because they developed a double-click issue. I've had the G700 (x2), G602 and G604. I liked the G700 best feel-wise, but those both had switch problems after a fair amount of use, and the battery life was horrendous.

Now I have a Glorious Model I2 Wireless because I got it for like $40 on a pricing error. Mixed reviews but so far it's been a good mouse. It's really light, though, I had to move away from using my Ratpadz for it because it was sliding all over the place. I've also heard that battery life isn't great, but it's been okay for me so far, and it comes with a USB-C cable that is extremely loose so you can have it wired and you'd never notice the cable.

I was considering getting G502 X Plus, but too pricy.
 
I liked the G700 also for its ergonomics. I ended up getting one of those kits on Ebay that allowed for 5 minute swaps of the switches if needed. Not too long after that I ended up discarding it in favor of the SteelSeries Rival 650- the laser sensor was just way too picky about what surfaces it liked to be on. Generally been happy with the 650 so far though I rarely use it in wireless mode. 600 most likely would have been good enough for me but the 650 was cheaper on Amazon at the time.

Also have a MX Master 3S for work and portable gaming computer- not happy with that, lots of mouse lagging and skipping around. I recently found out that having my phone in the path between the mouse and sensor will cause interference so that issue is solved but still not great- the new Logitech Bolt communication method is way too sensitive to interference.
 
I have two different mice I am using here... both of them are discontinued models and both have pros and cons. I have these two mice for one very specific reason they are true ambi designs and as a left handed person who switches to left hand mouse sometimes... I only wish to acquire true ambi mice which has become increasingly difficult over the years... ergo right handed designs can go straight to hell? (but I digress).

1. Is my Steelseries Sensei Ten, this is the 3rd Sensei mouse I have owned over at least the last 11yrs~ (I can't remember when I got the 1st one.. exactly.. but no later than 2013. I have owned the MLG, 310 and Sensei Ten now. All three of these mouse still function perfectly and the cosmetics on the 310 and ten are good, the painted topshell on the MLG did flake off and isn't ideal but the mouse still works fine.

The main down side is the software is quite crap now in that Steelseries GG is a massive pile of garbage and makes me angry. I wish the engine was available without the obnoxious software suite (but logitech and some others aren't any better with this BS.) The hardware has been pretty solid however and I can't complain much about that.

2. I have also a Lenovo Legion M600 (which amusingly / angeringly? has been replaced with the non ambi but useless ergo M600S which can continue to kiss my ass). This mouse has dubious build quality and at one point the RF module wouldn't communicate with the mouse and I eventually had to remove it, pair it with my laptop and then try to pair it again with my desktop and then for some stupid reason it started working w/ my PC again... and has continued to do so for several months now. When I first got it the scroll wheel squeaked which was quite infuriating, but that apparently worked itself out as after using it for a few weeks it stopped squeaking?

The main upside of the Legion M600 is the software is a refreshing blast from the past in that it is just the driver software without some game launching / advertising ...etc pile of crap software suite.

It is my belief that for some reason in the last 15yrs keyboards have gotten much better and mice have gotten basically worse... or at least worse for myself as a left hander wanting true ambi designs.

Here is my Sensei Ten after several years of daily use..
1713555473589.jpeg
 
It seems that most will last about 2 years of heavy gaming before the buttons start double clicking or the scroll wheel stops working. I am right at 2 years on my G502 lightspeed and thus far no problems but if it dies I will just get another one as the ergonomics work well with my right hand.
 
I've tried every brand from Razor, Corsair, Logitech, Hati, etc. They all tend to die within 2 years. Scrollwheel tends to go first. Longevity doesn't seem to be something these gaming mice are designed for. They are made to be light and quick, but durability doesn't seem to be in the design at all.

I recently ordered the Lamzu Fnatic Thorn to replace a nice feeling Corsair Sabre RGB Pro whose scrollwheel died. Why the Thorn? Because it's a 52g gaming mouse with 4k polling transmitter included for under $100.

1714683262791.png


I will be using 1000hz polling for my 95% desktop use but the fact that it can go up to 4k for when I'm in games, it's probably overkill but hopefull will help for the FPS/fast paced games. I doubt it will last longer than 2 years though. I was considering the new Razer Viper V3 Pro but why pay $160 for a mouse that will be dead for one reason or another in 2 years time?
 
Probably depends on how heavy handed you are. I rarely have a mouse break, and when one does it takes like 10 years. The last mouse problem I had was a Logitech I bought in 2012. The right button started getting sticky a couple years ago. Still worked, but no good for gaming. Funny thing is it got better after a while. Not back to 100%, but I'm wondering if I just managed to gunk it up.

That said mice have gotten worse. A lot worse. That 2012 Logitech was perfect. I think it was an MX518, but I'm not 100% sure. It looks like an MX518, but the markings on the bottom are too worn to read and I forget. In 2020 I could still get a Razer Death Adder V2 that was pretty good. These days it seems like every gaming mouse has some sort of radical angular design intended to catch whatever random crap is in the general vicinity and get jammed. Most recently I bought a Razer Basilisk V3, but it's not as good as the Death Adder V2 which in turn isn't as good as that Logitech from 2012. The new models mostly work ok... until their stupid design results in them getting clogged and a button no longer working. Also I've run into some mice with shiny metal click wheels that are just way, way too slippery. It's like the mouse manufacturers are having a contest to see who can come up with the stupidest design.
 
I've been using a G502 Proteus Spectrum for the past 7 years or so, it's still trucking on. I'd also tried out 2 other mice during that time, a Razer and another Logi, but I wasn't happy with them and returned them. I've been watching for the G502 X Plus to go back on sale again, which it is now and ended up buying one today. I'm pleasantly surprised for the most part, so far. I liked what minor changes they made to the buttons and I'm happy I splurged for the plus because the RGB is frickin sweet. I only splurged because I was waiting for the sale.

The biggest con at this point is they new switches they put in them (which the reliability was a big problem with the previous G502 Lightspeed). Between this mouse and the Corsair K100 I got a few months ago, both with opto-mechanical switches, I've found they have a weird sound to them. The keyboard switches have a hollow sound to them, and the switches on the G502 X have a slightly hollow, metallic sound to them. It's a little annoying, but I'm sure I'll get used to it more.

The wildcard is of course the GHub software, which everyone hates. It was a reason I didn't keep the last Logi I tried, I was getting some weird pointer control issue when the SW was running. But the current version is much nicer in presentation and I haven't had any issues in the whole day I've used it (knock on wood). Also haven't had any reception issues even though my router is a few feet away from me.

I also hold the G700 as my GOAT mouse. I also haven't posted on her in so long, I have no idea if my sig is up to date, lets see... ( eh, it's 50-50)
 
The best mouse I've used so far is the Logitech G703. Battery life is great and it fits my big hands.
 
Personally, I been using the Logitech G Pro Wireless for like 3 years now. Love it.
 
Endgame XM2we here and it's awesome, lightweight and the battery lasts ages. No need to install companion apps but there is a utility that doesn't t run in the BG, useful for setting the DI range etc.

Best of all, it's not an expensive mouse....
 
This right here. This is the benchmark for mice for me now, as a former MS Intellimouse (still have 2 of them) and MX518 user, this one is the best I've used in modern times. I have probably 20 mice (mouses? meece?) in my house collecting dust and this bad boy gets the job done. No extra buttons or lighting, just lightweight fast comfortable use. Extremely long battery life, I get 50-60 hours to 25% charge.

I did change the skates on mine as I needed a little more resistance for my grip with the mouse being as light as a unicorn fart. My only big negative is the Logitech app is absolute hot garbage and the mouse refuses to hold settings in memory so I just run it in "non updating mode" so it doesn't come up with a 70mb update every other day that renders my PC unusable for 15-20 minutes while it decides to carry it out (much like Razer).

Oh, and it comes in magenta which is the best color.
 
I have used A4Tech/Bloody mice for 15 years. So my third for that time (bloody W95 Max Naraka) is on around a year, no problem till the moment.
This brand also has the top mouse software.
 
I'm on a computer for two jobs and I'm a gamer. It's safe to say I'm on my computer far more than any person should be on one. Even I don't go through mice that fast. I have had three G502's. The OG and the two Hero's. The OG one died after two years I think. The other two are still going strong and working like new. For the most part, I get about a year and a half out of my mice. The G502 Hero's are actually holding up better than most. I've had Razer, Microsoft, Corsair and just about every other brand at some point. The only ones that hold up for me are the Microsoft and Logitech mice. Nothing else lasts.
 
