  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Is there a cost effective way to fix this?

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
6,150
Pulled 300 feet of fiber optic cable and needed to pull the other 100 feet in the other direction. IMG_6334.jpeg

When I went to inspect the other end. It was broken.

I hired a guy to pull the 300 feet (the much harder part) and paid cash. I’m confident he broke it, that’s a dead end to pursue.

The cable is a tad over $200. Pulling a new cable will not be as hard since I have a cable I can tether to.

Asking if there is a reasonably cheaper way to fix this cable. I can pull this cable through roughly and fix it on the other side.
 
cant you just put a new head on it/splice it? guess the tools are $$$$. im seeing posts that isps charge about $150....
 
Last edited:
Sucks when you hire people to cost you more than doing it yourself.

I'm sure you can find someone that knows how to splice it correctly and has the tools. I would look for structured wiring companies that cater to business and know what 10GB is. They should be able to do it and be reasonably cheap too.
 
SamirD said:
Sucks when you hire people to cost you more than doing it yourself.

I'm sure you can find someone that knows how to splice it correctly and has the tools. I would look for structured wiring companies that cater to business and know what 10GB is. They should be able to do it and be reasonably cheap too.
Click to expand...

I know you are correct. Just for time sake, I ordered another cable. Me and my 12 year old will get it done. Then I’ll send my 10 year old to run the rest of the cable. She can fit through those rafters easy peasy.
 
Liver said:
I know you are correct. Just for time sake, I ordered another cable. Me and my 12 year old will get it done. Then I’ll send my 10 year old to run the rest of the cable. She can fit through those rafters easy peasy.
Click to expand...
Yep! Nothing like paying your kids to do better work than pros. It's not child labor if the kids want the job! I know we did when we were young and we saved it and invested it.
 
SamirD said:
Yep! Nothing like paying your kids to do better work than pros. It's not child labor if the kids want the job! I know we did when we were young and we saved it and invested it.
Click to expand...
Did the OP saying that he was paying the kids? Or just telling them that they had to help Dad, in addition to regular chores,.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Liver
like this
Call around for a quote to see what it costs to get it recapped and polished then compare that to the price of a new cable and let your wallet emancipate you from this harrowing technological rock and hard place.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top