Is there a cost effective way to fix this?

Pulled 300 feet of fiber optic cable and needed to pull the other 100 feet in the other direction.
When I went to inspect the other end. It was broken.
I hired a guy to pull the 300 feet (the much harder part) and paid cash. I’m confident he broke it, that’s a dead end to pursue.
The cable is a tad over $200. Pulling a new cable will not be as hard since I have a cable I can tether to.
Asking if there is a reasonably cheaper way to fix this cable. I can pull this cable through roughly and fix it on the other side.
