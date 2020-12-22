Is there a better monitor (or at least equivalent) than the iMac Retina 5K display to be used with a PC

Hi. A few days ago I watched some sample photos on the iMac (2020 model) of a friend of mine and the colors renditions was absolutely beautiful and precise. Images pop up without losing any truth. I've read that the Retina display of that iMac is actually a quite good one, with full P3 coverage and other impressive specs. Do you know if there is a monitor I can use with my PC that has the same specs (or even better) than that Retina display and that can reproduce colors as good as the Retina's one? Thank you!
 
