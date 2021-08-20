Is the X38 Predator the best 38" monitor for photo editing?

Hi. I've been using a 38" monitor from ACER the XR382CQK, and it's a great monitor, but I need another one for my office. I want to buy a new 38" to use in my home, where apart from normal office work I would do photo and video editing and very irregulary some gaming. Top best performance for photo editing is my priority, so the one with the best color rendition, the widest gamut and such features is a most. I've been looking at some 38" monitor and find that the X38 not only seems to be a great gaming monitor but also quite good in image quality overall (wide gamut, delta e_2, et al). What I wouldn't like is to miss the opportunity to buy even a better 38" monitor than the X38 Predator so I'm seeking help from the experts at the forum. Thank you very much!!