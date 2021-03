Jack Of Owls said: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port on the backplates. Are these compatible with older USB 3.0 type-A devices Click to expand...

Yes, they are compatible using the adapter. Worst case scenario, if one of the devices is finicky, would be that it reverts to a slower standard like USB 2.0, but it would still work. It will likely work just fine at USB 3.0 speeds though.