Is the Sound Blaster worth today

Hello guys,
I want to buy Sound Blaster AE-7 for daily use. What do you think ?
If the motherboard sound card is good enogh did we need Creative's one ?
When we use it not for proffesional taks probably not needed special hardware for sound.
That's up to you, but in general, the answer would be no. It also depends on what motherboard you are using. Most use some form of Realtek audio CODEC, but the implementation varies wildly for those. Sometimes they are mediocre and sometimes they are well executed. If you care about audio quality though, most people either use a digital output to a receiver or use a USB audio DAC rather than the motherboard's built in audio.
I would not go with that, its crazy expensive for what you are getting. Any sound card that is internal is going to have issues with noise, or at least more so than an external one. Not sure of your use case but for just audio quality, I would go with something like this iFi Zen Dac. The only downside is no input, but for just a standard mic, you can use the on board without issue.
The question is, why did you choose the AE-7?
Honestly it just depends on how picky you are with sound. Most people just use on board sound, hell I did for YEARS, but wanted more from my sound in the recent years. Too many EDM shows making me think "man, this song just sounds so different on my setup" lol