Is the Sound Blaster worth today

I would not go with that, its crazy expensive for what you are getting. Any sound card that is internal is going to have issues with noise, or at least more so than an external one. Not sure of your use case but for just audio quality, I would go with something like this iFi Zen Dac . The only downside is no input, but for just a standard mic, you can use the on board without issue.The question is, why did you choose the AE-7?Honestly it just depends on how picky you are with sound. Most people just use on board sound, hell I did for YEARS, but wanted more from my sound in the recent years. Too many EDM shows making me think "man, this song just sounds so different on my setup" lol