Is the RX 6900 XT at $1500 a good buy now? Or wait?

D

David-Duc

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2010
Messages
1,214
I haven't upgrade my GPU in 4 years (still on the trusty ole 1080 Ti)... Was going to get the 3080 when it debut but because of them miners and scalpers... No dice.

Just got some extra cash and I wonder if I should splurge it on this RX 6900 XT at MC? Or is the RX 6900 XT such a bad deal that no one want them? It seems like there are plenty of RX 6900/6800 around whereas 3080 and 3090s are nowhere to be seen.
1644614388552.png
 
L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
5,175
As someone with a 6900XT, I wouldn't even buy one at MSRP now. The card is largely useless, old games don't run on it and in new games its not any faster than something half the price unless you're maxed out at 4k.
 
LigTasm said:
As someone with a 6900XT, I wouldn't even buy one at MSRP now. The card is largely useless, old games don't run on it and in new games its not any faster than something half the price unless you're maxed out at 4k.
Can you elaborate? Old games don't run on it? Driver issues? My last AMD card was a HD 6870 so I'm pretty out of date on current AMD driver's state.
 
David-Duc said:
Can you elaborate? Old games don't run on it? Driver issues? My last AMD card was a HD 6870 so I'm pretty out of date on current AMD driver's state.
The power management is so aggressive that in old games it ends up trying to idle, its been a huge pain in my ass. I deeply regret selling my 3070 after I got this.
 
LigTasm said:
The power management is so aggressive that in old games it ends up trying to idle, its been a huge pain in my ass. I deeply regret selling my 3070 after I got this.
Can you modify the power management like on an Nvidia card, something like "prefer max performance?"
 
pippenainteasy said:
Can you modify the power management like on an Nvidia card, something like "prefer max performance?"
Not really, theres like 10 different "workarounds" like using Radeon Chill to set the min frames the same as max, using "custom" gaming clock setups which raise the clock speed but not the usage, etc. Its extremely frustrating, and then if I play something like Cyberpunk 2077 that is a demanding AAA title, the fps is no better than my 3070 was at 1440p and if you use ray tracing its actually slower. I just don't see much point in it, I was super excited to try AMDs top of the line offering but after dealing with it for a while it wasn't worth it at all to me.
 
LigTasm said:
Not really, theres like 10 different "workarounds" like using Radeon Chill to set the min frames the same as max, using "custom" gaming clock setups which raise the clock speed but not the usage, etc. Its extremely frustrating, and then if I play something like Cyberpunk 2077 that is a demanding AAA title, the fps is no better than my 3070 was at 1440p and if you use ray tracing its actually slower. I just don't see much point in it, I was super excited to try AMDs top of the line offering but after dealing with it for a while it wasn't worth it at all to me.
Id rather have a 6900xt then my 3070. $1500 still seems way up there.
 
I guess I'll be sticking with the 1080 Ti then... It's been really long in the tooth, lol.
 
LigTasm said:
Not really, theres like 10 different "workarounds" like using Radeon Chill to set the min frames the same as max, using "custom" gaming clock setups which raise the clock speed but not the usage, etc. Its extremely frustrating, and then if I play something like Cyberpunk 2077 that is a demanding AAA title, the fps is no better than my 3070 was at 1440p and if you use ray tracing its actually slower. I just don't see much point in it, I was super excited to try AMDs top of the line offering but after dealing with it for a while it wasn't worth it at all to me.
Are you on a 60hz display? I find higher refresh rate displays have the opposite problem, at least with nvidia cards it keeps them permanently in an elevated power state even at idle.
 
