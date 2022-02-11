Is the RX 6900 XT at $1500 a good buy now? Or wait?

pippenainteasy said: Can you modify the power management like on an Nvidia card, something like "prefer max performance?" Click to expand...

Not really, theres like 10 different "workarounds" like using Radeon Chill to set the min frames the same as max, using "custom" gaming clock setups which raise the clock speed but not the usage, etc. Its extremely frustrating, and then if I play something like Cyberpunk 2077 that is a demanding AAA title, the fps is no better than my 3070 was at 1440p and if you use ray tracing its actually slower. I just don't see much point in it, I was super excited to try AMDs top of the line offering but after dealing with it for a while it wasn't worth it at all to me.