Is the RX 6900 XT at $1500 a good buy now? Or wait?

I haven't upgrade my GPU in 4 years (still on the trusty ole 1080 Ti)... Was going to get the 3080 when it debut but because of them miners and scalpers... No dice.
Just got some extra cash and I wonder if I should splurge it on this RX 6900 XT at MC? Or is the RX 6900 XT such a bad deal that no one want them? It seems like there are plenty of RX 6900/6800 around whereas 3080 and 3090s are nowhere to be seen.
