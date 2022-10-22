Is the RTX 4090 FE vaporware?

I notice on Best Buy's site they've been sold out since launch with not a single one reviewed.



nVidia's site, no evidence they're popping up even infrequently or am I missing something?



eBay shows about a 100 sold and another 100 listed, but who knows how many of those are re-listings, fakes, etc. It might be reasonable to surmise less than a 100 units being "scalped" in total, which is surprisingly low.



There was at least buzz that these had been getting stockpiled, etc., but I am wondering if these units are only shipping in tiny quantities, and mostly only to influencers?