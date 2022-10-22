Is the RTX 4090 FE vaporware?

S

sphinx99

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
970
I notice on Best Buy's site they've been sold out since launch with not a single one reviewed.

nVidia's site, no evidence they're popping up even infrequently or am I missing something?

eBay shows about a 100 sold and another 100 listed, but who knows how many of those are re-listings, fakes, etc. It might be reasonable to surmise less than a 100 units being "scalped" in total, which is surprisingly low.

There was at least buzz that these had been getting stockpiled, etc., but I am wondering if these units are only shipping in tiny quantities, and mostly only to influencers?
 
D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,729
Does it seem odd they'd be limited initially? nVidia knows how to make money. I do not think it is past them to purposely provide low numbers of these, in order to flush out the 30 series. They may very well have many of these ready. They also have tons of old stock apparently left to sell. Benefits them less to sell these.

And the FE has been reviewed and taken apart. GN has some great info on it.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,448
The FE is like the store brand at the grocery store, but better, it's the same chip. They make better money on their FE cards then they do selling bare chips to AIB partners. Trust me, it's not vaporware. Just probably sold out quick because all the Nvidia **** bois have to drop their loads, I mean cash, to get one ASAP.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,031
OFaceSIG said:
The FE is like the store brand at the grocery store, but better, it's the same chip. They make better money on their FE cards then they do selling bare chips to AIB partners. Trust me, it's not vaporware. Just probably sold out quick because all the Nvidia **** bois have to drop their loads, I mean cash, to get one ASAP.
Click to expand...

Or the bots just grabbed them all again...

https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_fr...57.m570.l1313&_nkw=rtx+4090+founders&_sacat=0

They are out there...
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,660
sphinx99 said:
eBay shows about a 100 sold and another 100 listed, but who knows how many of those are re-listings, fakes, etc. It might be reasonable to surmise less than a 100 units being "scalped" in total, which is surprisingly low.
Click to expand...
Is that a small amount versus Asus, MSI on ebay, at the price and expected avaibility I would imagine it would be a niche affair.

For example a founder edition just gave me 96 results versus 426 for all 4090 together, 20-25% of the card sold being FE would not seem out of line considering there is 25 non FE 4090 being sold according to pcpart picker, that would make the FE extremely over-represented on EBAY (would make sense has MSI-ASUS-Gigabyte-Zotac-Nvidia would be the big mover in the north america market ?, so one of 5 and a model attractive to scalper that would be popular among buyer and sold at a good price)
 
Last edited:
S

sphinx99

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
970
LukeTbk said:
Is that a small amount versus Asus, MSI on ebay, at the price and expected avaibility I would imagine it would be a niche affair.

For example a founder edition just gave me 96 results versus 426 for all 4090 together, 20% of the card sold being FE would not seem out of line considering there is 25 non FE 4090 being sold according to pcpart picker, would make the FE extremelly over represented on EBAY (would make sense has MSI-ASUS-Gigabyte-Zotac-Nvidia would be the big mover in the north america market ?, so one of 5)
Click to expand...
That's a fair point.
 
N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,026
Best buy had a huge drop earlier this week. Mine is getting ready for pick up Sunday. Might be tomorrow. They really did improve the bot detection this time. I have never got in to cart this quick and also limited people to doing on one card no matter which brand you were getting on the same drop. if you had an order in for FE you couldn't order any of the other ones being dropped. FE went out the quickest but they did have huge overall drop.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,660
Looking at the result, after you consider tax that was probably paid when bought over MSRP and ebay share:
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_fr...H_TitleDesc=0&LH_Sold=1&LH_Complete=1&_sop=15

Seem already risky, 2 of them were already sold under $1600 USD if that not some glitch-fake and many under $2200, if you are someone that gave 13% of that amount to ebay and paid 7% in sales tax, even on a $1600 model that $200 of profit without considering anything else, not bad but by hours-risk not that magical either and if the card were $1750+ there is nothing left.
 
X

x3sphere

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
2,757
I've had no luck getting one since launch day. Weirdly had an easier time getting the 3080, the drops seemed more frequent? At least at launch, I know it got a lot harder to get during the crypto boom.

But looking on https://stockx.com/nvidia-founders-geforce-rtx-4090-24gb-graphics-card-900-1g136-2530-000 the price has been trending down quickly.

I may wait and see what AMD has on offer at this point, Nvidia's loss for not having ample stock I suppose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top