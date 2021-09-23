Is the repair service company named 'MyRig' a scam

Hi People



So I think I was scammed by a company out of Denver called MyRig.



their address is

3700 Quebec St

Ste 100

Denver, CO 80207

box 239.



their web site looks legit, and lists reasonable repair costs estimates so I sent them 3 hash boards and the controller card out of a L3+ antminer.

A few days after they had the components things looked ok, 1 board was repaired and a repair cost associated with it, the remaining boards are sitting in a holding pattern.

10 days now and things are going sideways, they don't respond to my email messages nor do they answer the phone.

I fear I just lost basically $1000 plus in l3 parts.



Has anyone ever used this company for asic repairs and what was your outcome.

Is there anything I can do to recover my boards repaired or not?