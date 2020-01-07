Is the graphics card the bottleneck in this system?

I'm running a trading platform (TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim, "TOS"), and there's a bit of lag in this Java-based app. Examples of lag/choppiness: I can out-type the characters appearing on the screen in TOS chat window streaming video in TOS is very slightly choppy, but audio is fine TOS pop-up windows are slow to appear and disappear I don't experience these issues in other apps. I can run the same video stream in Chrome and there will be zero chop. I've heard TOS is resource intensive, so I'm trying to determine if there's a bottleneck in my system. machine specs: Dell XPS 8700 mid-tower Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40 GHz 32gb DDR3 1600Mhz AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2GB vRAM Windows 7 SP1, 64-bit I have 4 monitors connected to the R9 270 graphics card (integrated graphics are disabled in BIOS). Here are a couple of snapshots of Windows Resource Monitor, Task Mgr, and GPU-Z, taken (1) before launching TOS and (2) with TOS running. Before launching TOS: {} TOS running full bore, with lots of charts updating with streaming data, and streaming video playing: {} To my inexperienced eye: CPU is not the bottleneck system RAM is not the bottleneck unsure about graphics card. GPU load is only 28%, but memory used seems high relative to the 2GB available, with 1443 MB used/dedicated and 326 MB used/dynamic. Not much spare capacity at this snapshot, which I guess means that there are probably instances where all the vRAM is used and I guess excess is offloaded to system RAM and slows things down? What do you guys think? Does the graphics card look like a bottleneck here?