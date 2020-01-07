Is the graphics card the bottleneck in this system?

Yeah, I'd have thought TOS wouldn't be hard on a graphics card since it's all 2D charts and tables. Graphics card drivers are up to date.



I read somewhere that TOS is single threaded, which I guess means it's only using one CPU core. But if that was the problem, I'd imagine lots of people would be complaining about TOS since my PC has a Core I7 4770, and there must be plenty of TOS users with CPUs with slower single thread speeds.



I do notice that some of the monitors switch to 59Hz after I set them to 60Hz. If they aren't all at the same refresh rate, could that cause problems?



I got a good deal on a used RX 480, so I'll try swapping that in and see if it makes a difference, and will post up GPU-Z snapshot.

