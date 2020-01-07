Is the graphics card the bottleneck in this system?

Discussion in 'AMD Flavor' started by ss88, Dec 4, 2019.

  1. Dec 4, 2019 #1
    ss88

    ss88 n00b

    Messages:
    15
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2019
    I'm running a trading platform (TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim, "TOS"), and there's a bit of lag in this Java-based app. Examples of lag/choppiness:
    • I can out-type the characters appearing on the screen in TOS chat window
    • streaming video in TOS is very slightly choppy, but audio is fine
    • TOS pop-up windows are slow to appear and disappear
    I don't experience these issues in other apps. I can run the same video stream in Chrome and there will be zero chop. I've heard TOS is resource intensive, so I'm trying to determine if there's a bottleneck in my system.

    machine specs:
    Dell XPS 8700 mid-tower
    Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40 GHz
    32gb DDR3 1600Mhz
    AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2GB vRAM
    Windows 7 SP1, 64-bit

    I have 4 monitors connected to the R9 270 graphics card (integrated graphics are disabled in BIOS).

    Here are a couple of snapshots of Windows Resource Monitor, Task Mgr, and GPU-Z, taken (1) before launching TOS and (2) with TOS running.

    Before launching TOS:
    bwd5mae.png

    TOS running full bore, with lots of charts updating with streaming data, and streaming video playing:
    YFp2v72.png

    To my inexperienced eye:
    • CPU is not the bottleneck
    • system RAM is not the bottleneck
    • unsure about graphics card. GPU load is only 28%, but memory used seems high relative to the 2GB available, with 1443 MB used/dedicated and 326 MB used/dynamic. Not much spare capacity at this snapshot, which I guess means that there are probably instances where all the vRAM is used and I guess excess is offloaded to system RAM and slows things down?
    What do you guys think? Does the graphics card look like a bottleneck here?
     
    ss88, Dec 4, 2019
    ss88, Dec 4, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 4, 2019 #2
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,116
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    Looks like your HDD and your network are hitting 100%. SSD? What kind of internet connection do you have?
     
    kirbyrj, Dec 4, 2019
    kirbyrj, Dec 4, 2019
    #2
    ss88 likes this.
  3. Dec 4, 2019 #3
    ss88

    ss88 n00b

    Messages:
    15
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2019
    Yeah, not sure what's going on there.

    480gb SSD, several years old. OS and apps, including TOS, are on the SSD. Nothing related to TOS is on the HDD, which is just for media files.

    Internet connection is Verizon FIOS. Checking speedtest.net, I'm getting 100Mbps download, which should be more than enough for streaming video and quotes.
     
    ss88, Dec 4, 2019
    ss88, Dec 4, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 6, 2019 #4
    dave343

    dave343 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,643
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2000
    Were you the guy looking for help over at Hareware Canucks, to build a new system for TOS using 4 monitors?
     
    dave343, Dec 6, 2019
    dave343, Dec 6, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 6, 2019 #5
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,475
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    ToS is pretty low on requirements. However you'll find tons of tech illiterate folks telling you you need some powerful computer to run it in their chat rooms. I bet your problem has to do with vsync settings or different refresh rate monitors or perhaps a driver issue. You're not even using all your card's VRAM nor is it under heavy load.
     
    Furious_Styles, Dec 6, 2019
    Furious_Styles, Dec 6, 2019
    #5
    ss88 likes this.
  6. Dec 6, 2019 #6
    ss88

    ss88 n00b

    Messages:
    15
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2019
    Nope.
     
    ss88, Dec 6, 2019
    ss88, Dec 6, 2019
    #6
  7. Dec 6, 2019 #7
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,116
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    If your HDD is hitting 100% utilization, you're going to get lag/choppiness even if the TOS program isn't causing it.
     
    kirbyrj, Dec 6, 2019
    kirbyrj, Dec 6, 2019
    #7
  8. Dec 6, 2019 #8
    ss88

    ss88 n00b

    Messages:
    15
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2019
    I don't think the HDD is even spinning when I'm using TOS, as I can hear it spin up when I access files on it, which is only when the markets are closed and I'm not using TOS.

    Is it possible that the SSD is hitting 100% utilization?
     
    ss88, Dec 6, 2019
    ss88, Dec 6, 2019
    #8
  9. Dec 6, 2019 #9
    That_Sound_Guy

    That_Sound_Guy 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,340
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2002
    From the perf mon you have above, the read range of the graph for the HD is only 1MB. Its showing you that your HD peaked at 1MB of read/write. No way is that a fully utilized/burdened disk. Same with network.

    Im going with video card. The stutter you talk about makes sense for a vid card trying to power 4 monitors with only 2GB of vram. If you disable 1 or 2 monitors temporarily, does problem go away?
     
    That_Sound_Guy, Dec 6, 2019
    That_Sound_Guy, Dec 6, 2019
    #9
    ss88 likes this.
  10. Dec 6, 2019 #10
    ss88

    ss88 n00b

    Messages:
    15
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2019
    Yeah, I'd have thought TOS wouldn't be hard on a graphics card since it's all 2D charts and tables. Graphics card drivers are up to date.

    I read somewhere that TOS is single threaded, which I guess means it's only using one CPU core. But if that was the problem, I'd imagine lots of people would be complaining about TOS since my PC has a Core I7 4770, and there must be plenty of TOS users with CPUs with slower single thread speeds.

    I do notice that some of the monitors switch to 59Hz after I set them to 60Hz. If they aren't all at the same refresh rate, could that cause problems?

    I got a good deal on a used RX 480, so I'll try swapping that in and see if it makes a difference, and will post up GPU-Z snapshot.
     
    ss88, Dec 6, 2019
    ss88, Dec 6, 2019
    #10
  11. Dec 6, 2019 #11
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,475
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Try running it on only one monitor (physically disconnect the others) and see if that clears it up. Turn vsync on/off with just one and see if that affects it. Make sure to restart the program before changing that.

    If just one monitor solves the problem the connect the others 1 at a time and see if it gets laggy with a particular one.

    I use ToS on a laptop with a haswell CPU (dual core, much slower than yours) with zero problems.
     
    Furious_Styles, Dec 6, 2019
    Furious_Styles, Dec 6, 2019
    #11
    Red Falcon and ss88 like this.
  12. Jan 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM #12
    ss88

    ss88 n00b

    Messages:
    15
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2019
    Following up on this thread, I upgraded to a newer computer (not because of this issue, but because Win7 is about to go end of life, and it was easier/cheaper to buy a PC w/ Win10 and take my time setting it up and sell old PC, rather than upgrade old PC to Win 10 and scramble to get everything set up quickly).

    And guess what - thinkorswim is still laggy! Obviously TOS on new PC is a new install. I also rebuilt my TOS workspace from scratch. Still laggy.

    Old machine specs:
    Dell XPS 8700 mid-tower
    Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40 GHz
    32gb DDR3 1600Mhz
    AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2GB vRAM
    Windows 7 SP1, 64-bit

    New machine specs:
    Dell XPS 8900 mid-tower
    Intel Core i7-6700 @ 4.00 GHz
    32gb DDR4 RAM
    AMD Radeon RX 480 with 8GB vRAM
    Windows 10, 64-bit

    I think I can safely say bottleneck is not the GPU:
    GLPGDC4.png

    Not the system RAM:
    ywjIUcS.png

    Not the SSD or network. Which leaves the CPU:
    5FV35FT.png

    While the overall CPU usage is low, the load is somewhat concentrated:
    QCiqHsB.png

    I'm guessing TOS is not multi-threaded. So maybe this CPU usage is the bottleneck?
     
    ss88, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM
    ss88, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM
    #12
  13. Jan 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM #13
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,116
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    It looks just like it's a poorly written program. Nothing in there is outside of a normal utilization so it is hard to tell.
     
    kirbyrj, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM
    kirbyrj, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM
    #13
  14. Jan 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM #14
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,522
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    TOS is more than likely a "slave" performance wise to the market data being fed to it. Launch it in "high priority" and see if that helps. Appears that as mentioned above, could be poorly coded java swing single threaded rendering. Check your wait states on the core TOS processes.

    You could also try more cores and go wider. 4/8 is limiting. Something like a 3950x at the top and work your way down the product stack for your price, It's a gamble, unless you are a big trader - then the expense of a new system won't be an issue. Traders at the Bank always have the best top of the line shit.
     
    Last edited: Jan 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM
    Mega6, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM
    Mega6, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM
    #14