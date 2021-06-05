Is the fan on an AMD 3700x series Wraith Prism easily user-replicable? Can you buy official replacement fans?

Built a system for my friend about a year and a half ago, they told me that today the system was lagging and shutting down.



Found out the CPU fan stopped spinning, did some troubleshooting and it worked again, but then the next day it stopped again. So looks like most likely the fan died.



Since he doesn't have much skill with PCs, and since I heard of all the horror stories of how easy it is to damage an AMD CPU with it's official cooler because the cooler/paste it comes with tends to become like glue and rips it out of it's socket.... before I suggest he just replace the entire cooler, can you easily replace the stock fan with an official replacement without having to take off the heatsink?