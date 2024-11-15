Is the Asus PG32UQX still the king of Mini-LED displays?

It still seems like it at the moment. It is not without its issues, but on a balance, it still seems to be the best there is. I have one and really like it. One of the things I do like, as opposed to some of the other displays on the market, is it has really great calibration/accuracy out of the box. Things just look "right" to me on it. I'd put it on par with, or better than, the old NEC PA301W I used to have. Its brightness can also be really nice for HDR content that uses it. It has an impact I don't see on my TV (S95B).



The downsides, other than price, are the slow panel speed, particularly in bright-dark transitions leading to motion blur, and that like all MiniLEDs there is some blooming depending on the material, though it is pretty sedate. For me, it is still worth the tradeoff. While there's some stuff I'd really like about the OLEDs, I'm keeping it, burn-in worries being one of a number of things that keep me on it rather than OLED.



It's not a perfect monitor, but on a balance I think it's the best you can get at the moment. I love mine.





Three things to note:



1) If you can swing the extra money, the PA32UCG is the same panel, but with hardware calibration for color critical work, but without hardware Gsync. It is quite a bit more expensive though. Not sure you can get one in your budget, don't know what they cost in Canada.



2) For color critical work, not gaming, there's an even better model the PA32UCXR. It has 2304 zones (as opposed to 1152) so better local dimming. However it is 60Hz only and even MORE expensive so not what you want for gaming, and way above your budget.



3) Be careful of the PG32UQXR. It sounds like it might be the same thing, or even a replacement what with the extra "R" but it is not as good. It's cheaper, and has a faster panel, but only half the dimming zones, less peak brightness, and it sounds like the calibration might not be as good. You can look at it for sure, and maybe it is what you want, but make sure you don't confuse it for a PG32UQX they aren't the same. ASUS needs to suck less at naming.