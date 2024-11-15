Is the Asus PG32UQX still the king of Mini-LED displays?

I've been patiently waiting for some of the new HVA mini-LED displays to be released to the North American market, but this just doesn't seem to be happening any time soon. The only one of the newer mini-LED's we seem to have access to in Canada is the Ben Q EX321UX, and it seems to have a lot of issues with color accurary that as someone doing graphics work that is critical to me. There are others IPS displays like the Acer Predator X32Q FS and the Phillips Evnia 27M2N6800ML that were announced a long time ago but are still not available nor are there any reviews that I can find. I did pick up Gigabyte M-28U while it was on sale last month, but the colors and sRGB out of the box were horrible with a greenish tint to everything, and the screen was so dim and the smearing was simply intolerable so I returned and went back to using Gigabyte Aorus FI-27QP. I really would like to go 4K, but am just having a hell of a time selecting a good panel to upgrade too! Things that are important to me are motion clarity, deep blacks, color accurarcy, and a high refresh rate. Does such a beast exist? Is the Asus PG32UQX still the king mini-LED displays? As much as I love the look of OLED in controlled lighting environments, doing 8 hours + a day of productivity work I am very concerned about burn in. Any other displays to keep my eye open for during the Black Friday deals? The Innocn M32V is no longer available in Canada, nor is the KTC M32P10S. My budget ceiling is about $3,000 CDN.
 
Just get a PG32UQX and call it a day because I'm pretty sure there will never ever be a real successor to it. I've been waiting years to get a PG32UQX with 240Hz refresh rate, fast response times, GSync module, more dimming zones and higher peak brightness. But it seems like in the monitor space, Mini LED development has been abandoned and the dedicated GSync module is dead as Nvidia has shifted to partnering up with MediaTek. The only Mini LED displays coming out now are just rehashes of the same thing and they all have their fair share of problems. I've given up on getting a next gen Mini LED and now I'm just sticking it out with a 240Hz OLED and won't upgrade anymore until they solve the brightness problem with tandem stacking and blue PHOLEDs or whatever.
 
I can't see how there won't be one that uses Pulsar in the next year, with HDMI 2.1.

That's most likely why there hasn't been one so far.
 
It still seems like it at the moment. It is not without its issues, but on a balance, it still seems to be the best there is. I have one and really like it. One of the things I do like, as opposed to some of the other displays on the market, is it has really great calibration/accuracy out of the box. Things just look "right" to me on it. I'd put it on par with, or better than, the old NEC PA301W I used to have. Its brightness can also be really nice for HDR content that uses it. It has an impact I don't see on my TV (S95B).

The downsides, other than price, are the slow panel speed, particularly in bright-dark transitions leading to motion blur, and that like all MiniLEDs there is some blooming depending on the material, though it is pretty sedate. For me, it is still worth the tradeoff. While there's some stuff I'd really like about the OLEDs, I'm keeping it, burn-in worries being one of a number of things that keep me on it rather than OLED.

It's not a perfect monitor, but on a balance I think it's the best you can get at the moment. I love mine.


Three things to note:

1) If you can swing the extra money, the PA32UCG is the same panel, but with hardware calibration for color critical work, but without hardware Gsync. It is quite a bit more expensive though. Not sure you can get one in your budget, don't know what they cost in Canada.

2) For color critical work, not gaming, there's an even better model the PA32UCXR. It has 2304 zones (as opposed to 1152) so better local dimming. However it is 60Hz only and even MORE expensive so not what you want for gaming, and way above your budget.

3) Be careful of the PG32UQXR. It sounds like it might be the same thing, or even a replacement what with the extra "R" but it is not as good. It's cheaper, and has a faster panel, but only half the dimming zones, less peak brightness, and it sounds like the calibration might not be as good. You can look at it for sure, and maybe it is what you want, but make sure you don't confuse it for a PG32UQX they aren't the same. ASUS needs to suck less at naming.
 
loafer87gt said:
I am in the same boat, see: Does a glossy mini-LED screen exist?

So far, the best mini LED monitor I tried is the Samsung Odyssey Neo Quantum Mini LED G85NB LS32BG850NUXXU 240hz, see: https://hardforum.com/threads/does-a-glossy-mini-led-screen-exist.2037688/post-1045985648
 
I think the PG32UQX is approaching end of life. Microcenter has been dumping inventory at $1399. When the X27/PG27UQ and PG35VQ got huge price cuts from brick and mortar like Microcenter and Adorama they went bye bye for good soon after.
 
