Is the Asus PG32UQX still the king of Mini-LED displays?

I've been patiently waiting for some of the new HVA mini-LED displays to be released to the North American market, but this just doesn't seem to be happening any time soon. The only one of the newer mini-LED's we seem to have access to in Canada is the Ben Q EX321UX, and it seems to have a lot of issues with color accurary that as someone doing graphics work that is critical to me. There are others IPS displays like the Acer Predator X32Q FS and the Phillips Evnia 27M2N6800ML that were announced a long time ago but are still not available nor are there any reviews that I can find. I did pick up Gigabyte M-28U while it was on sale last month, but the colors and sRGB out of the box were horrible with a greenish tint to everything, and the screen was so dim and the smearing was simply intolerable so I returned and went back to using Gigabyte Aorus FI-27QP. I really would like to go 4K, but am just having a hell of a time selecting a good panel to upgrade too! Things that are important to me are motion clarity, deep blacks, color accurarcy, and a high refresh rate. Does such a beast exist? Is the Asus PG32UQX still the king mini-LED displays? As much as I love the look of OLED in controlled lighting environments, doing 8 hours + a day of productivity work I am very concerned about burn in. Any other displays to keep my eye open for during the Black Friday deals? The Innocn M32V is no longer available in Canada, nor is the KTC M32P10S. My budget ceiling is about $3,000 CDN.