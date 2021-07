Comixbooks said: I only have Realtek I had too many issues with my Creative Card and switching back from Headphone and Speakers wasn't worth it.

So I use the onboard Realtek I noticed Supreme FX on higher end Asus boards is that chipset any good? Click to expand...

its still realtek. The difference on the best Asus boards (and Gigabyte boards), is that they sometimes use nice opamps and other decent components. and also integrate a decent headphone amp. The B550 ITX ryzen board i'm currently using from Asus, has the best dynamic range and clarity of any motherboard audio I have ever used. Gigabyte's nicer boards, should be similar.