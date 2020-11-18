Is super sampling above 4k going to widen the gap between nvidia and AMD?

I just received my new HP Reverb G2 headset, with native 4k resolution. I've been playing around with SteamVR supersampling up to 150%, and can easily notice a difference. Seeing the latest benchmarks between the 3080 and 6800 XT, the 3080 is the winner at 4k resolution. However, if we implement super sampling above 4k resolution, is the lead going to get even bigger? I was set to get a 6800 XT, but seeing how I'll only be using it at 4k resolution or greater, I may be better off with a 3080 (or 3080 Ti). My only real concern if I get a 3080 now is the 10GB VRAM, which will likely bottleneck me at some point using the high resolutions that I plan on using.



Thoughts?