Is Stopping and Starting constantly safe for CPU Fan Longetivity

Hi guys, so my last build was an i7-930 and I cooled it with a Silver Arrow SB-E. That fan was constantly spinning and would spin up when temps got higher but it never stopped spinning. This was back in the bios days. back from 2010. The rig still runs today but as some of you know by now, I upgraded to a 10850K last week.



As such, I moved to UEFI along with it an NH-14s. In my Z490 Taichi, I didn't want to set the fan to full speed so I customized the fan curve to spin as temps went up. However I guess mobos and fans these days have a quiet mode? My issue is that the NH-14s stops and starts quiet frequently when PC is idle or i'm just surfing the web. I wanted to know if this is safe for the fan? If not, how can I make it spin all the time but also not spin high unless absolutely needed. I'd like to preserve this cooler's life. I also have an AIO Artic Freezer II 360MM coming in (which I am still debating if I'll use or just switch to air with either the NH-14s or DH-15. My goal is 5.0 all core on the 10850K with halt states and C states to lower the voltage and clock when I am not doing something streanous.



With the AIO as well, I anticpate this behavior will happen with its fans as well. so I want to know if this is safe or not, for any CPU fans. Wether it be air or AIO