Is someone at AMD running a scam of some kind?

I sent in an RMA request with pictures and I just got an email requesting more pictures. First they say I didn't send them a picture. Then they say the picture of the CPU needs to be of the CPU mounted on the motherboard, which it was, and all the lettering needs to be clear, which it was. Then they say they need a picture of the receipt because it was corrupted. I didn't bother to label the picture files (4 of them) so I'm not sure how they knew I sent a picture of the receipt but it was corrupted. None of this really makes sense to me.