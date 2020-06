Is Samsung’s pending QD-OLED Technology a Game Changer?

Apparently Samsung is striking back hard against LG’s OLED tech with something called QD-OLED , which combines OLED tech with their quantum dot tech and may significantly reduce the burn in issue (I am thinking in terms of non-gaming PC usage). Also LED/LCD production is apparently being abandoned in favor of this newer tech. LG is apparently worried about this new tech.I would not touch a QD-LED, or QLED or whatever, but Q-OLED? That is a horse of a different color!If that is the case, we may see significant new options for desktop based displays, smaller sizes,ect, with OLED black levels and response times.The LG CX series with G-Sync looks like a killer display (every LG OLED I have seen is drool worthy) but I may follow QD-OLED more closely before pulling the trigger on one. Such a display would get me off the couch (plasma) and and back into the office for gaming. I’d like to see maybe a little smaller and more desk friendly too, something less than 48 inches.