Is Samsung’s pending QD-OLED Technology a Game Changer?

Apparently Samsung is striking back hard against LG’s OLED tech with something called QD-OLED, which combines OLED tech with their quantum dot tech and may significantly reduce the burn in issue (I am thinking in terms of non-gaming PC usage). Also LED/LCD production is apparently being abandoned in favor of this newer tech. LG is apparently worried about this new tech.

I would not touch a QD-LED, or QLED or whatever, but Q-OLED? That is a horse of a different color!

If that is the case, we may see significant new options for desktop based displays, smaller sizes,ect, with OLED black levels and response times.

The LG CX series with G-Sync looks like a killer display (every LG OLED I have seen is drool worthy) but I may follow QD-OLED more closely before pulling the trigger on one. Such a display would get me off the couch (plasma) and and back into the office for gaming. I’d like to see maybe a little smaller and more desk friendly too, something less than 48 inches.
 
Bottom line: Samsung is only stopping standard TV LCD production. LCD monitors and QLED televisions will still be made. Samsung developed QD-OLED so they would not have to license and/or source OLED panels from LG. QD-OLED uses blue emitters and quantum dot film to produce color, while LG uses white emitters and a color filter. Samsung will be using standard RGB 3-subpixel arrangement while LG uses a non-standard 4-subpixel WRBG. Supposedly Samsung's panel will be able to hit a higher peak brightness than LG's thanks to the different approach to color filtering.
 
