Is Samsung’s pending QD-OLED Technology a Game Changer?

Bottom line: Samsung is only stopping standard TV LCD production. LCD monitors and QLED televisions will still be made. Samsung developed QD-OLED so they would not have to license and/or source OLED panels from LG. QD-OLED uses blue emitters and quantum dot film to produce color, while LG uses white emitters and a color filter. Samsung will be using standard RGB 3-subpixel arrangement while LG uses a non-standard 4-subpixel WRBG. Supposedly Samsung's panel will be able to hit a higher peak brightness than LG's thanks to the different approach to color filtering.