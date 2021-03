In the driver control panel, go your 3d settings. In the Global profile, there is an option for sharpening. Inside of that option, is another option for GPU scaling. Turn that on.



Now when you look at your resolution option, you should have some extra options at the top, for running a lower internal resolution and upscaling to your native res.



However, I don't know for sure if that feature is supported on anything older than Turing/20 series.