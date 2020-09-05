Is programming for resolutions that challenging?

Past couple of months I’ve purchased 2 games: Death Stranding and Control



Both didn’t have my windows resolution as an option.



I had to edit Death’s Stranding’s exe to support my aspect ratio. I still can’t choose my resolution in the game, but at least it uses my windows resolution. Control was a little easier. I typed my resolution in the config file, and it comes up in the game.



I mean wouldn’t you think being able to choose the correct resolution is one of the most important basic things of a game? Is it that hard to implement or did I just get unlucky with 2 sloppily developed games? I feel these 2 games being ports probably had something to do with it.