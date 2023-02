Nothing wrong with PNY. In fact, they make a large share of the workstation class cards (previously called Quadros). I'd expect them to be textbook reference boards, and perfectly fine for the purpose of playing games, doing desktop stuff and so forth, but maybe not the greatest for competitive overclocking.



If what you really want is Asus or Gigabyte or whatever, just be patient a little longer, and you'll probably find one from the brand you want.