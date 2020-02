Windows build 1903 has a bug with NVidia cards and drivers and that bug causes DPC latency for ntoskernel.exe to spike up to heavy numbers. This is the bug I am describing - https://windowsreport.com/ntoskrnl-exe-latency-spikes-windows-10/ . It is supposed to be fixed in the major update after build 1903. Now we have MS build 1909, but I do not want to even try build 1909 if the same ntoskernel.exe DPC latency bug is present in it.