Is my video card going bad? Something is REALLY weird here...

So I mentioned in another thread my 2080ti wasn't "idling" and that it was stuck at a constant 1350MHz/7000MHz... it's still doing that however something else weird is going on. So the other day I noticed Resident Evil 3 at max settings was performing abysmally bad. At 1440p with all settings maxed I was in the 20FPS and 14FPS range... no joke. I was completely confused. So yesterday I completely reformatted everything on my computer, reinstalled drivers, and I installed Resident Evil 3 and Modern Warfare. I was able to play RE3 with great performance and I was thinking that solved my problem. So this morning I bought Cold War and installed it... maxed out the settings in-game with RTX stuff off @ 1440p and I was getting like between 40-50fps... so now I am immediately thinking this game is shit and poorly optimized, etc. So I load up Modern Warfare since I had no issue with that even before my Windows reinstall, and in the main menu I check all the settings I had before were still setup properly and they are...



However I am noticed an EXTREME dip in FPS... to 25fps... just on the main menu where the guy is walking with a gun... and I can't figure out what's going on. So I look at Hardware Monitor on the 2nd screen and I see the GPU (which remember is normally idling at 1350MHZ/7000MHz) is performing somewhere between 700 and 800 MHz on the core and the Memory is staying a constant 7k (which it always is at). I am completely confused... I turned on max performance mode in Nvidia Panel, and followed steps from the other thread about my weird idling issue and nothing is running in the background on this PC at all that would cause this... again I just reformatted yesterday and the only things I have installed on here other than drivers is 3 games. So I load up a Warzone practice level and run around and the Core clocks are doing the same thing... going between 600 and 800 MHz and the memory clock is staying at 7000 MHz no matter what. I exit the game and now the GPU is back to idling at 1350MHZ/7000MHz.



I don't know what to think anymore honestly. I was running 3DMark this morning for a while and didn't notice this... I just can't for the life of me figure out why this is happening. I reformatted my computer precisely because I noticed the same weird framerate dips playing Warzone the other day and this started just happening randomly. I don't know what to think anymore... i've tried reformatting, latest drivers, 3 previous Nvidia drivers, and now I am just stuck and don't know what to do. I am sure EVGA will warranty my card but I don't know how I can know for sure the card is the culprit here.





Update: I just loaded up Resident Evil 3 after posting this and the GPU clock dips immediately to 300MHz exactly and stays there when playing... and obviously horrible framerates with that... idk wtf is going on!!! Of course Memory clocks are rock solid at 7000MHz at all times like usual.