Is my Rtx2080 dead?

Hi. Hoping you guys can help me out as my Christmas eve ended with crocodile tears. So I have rtx2080 with nzxt g12 and corsair Aio for cooling and temps even on hardest loads did did not reach over 53C till now. Was playing destiny 2 for couple of hours and then got crash. Thought its game foult so did wipe drivers with DDU..then just thought to try different game and noticed GPU temp goes to 75c and freezes my PC. So my gpu is most likely dead? Or is there something else I could check before delivering the gpu to trash bin? Apologies for spelling errors but not my main language and its 2.20am as I can't sleep due to worry