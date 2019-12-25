Is my Rtx2080 dead?

Discussion in 'nVidia Flavor' started by Ruddys, Dec 25, 2019 at 9:19 PM.

    Ruddys

    Ruddys

    Hi. Hoping you guys can help me out as my Christmas eve ended with crocodile tears.
    So I have rtx2080 with nzxt g12 and corsair Aio for cooling and temps even on hardest loads did did not reach over 53C till now.
    Was playing destiny 2 for couple of hours and then got crash. Thought its game foult so did wipe drivers with DDU..then just thought to try different game and noticed GPU temp goes to 75c and freezes my PC.

    So my gpu is most likely dead? Or is there something else I could check before delivering the gpu to trash bin?

    Apologies for spelling errors but not my main language and its 2.20am as I can't sleep due to worry
     
  2. Dec 25, 2019 at 9:24 PM #2
    Master_shake_

    Master_shake_

    is the pump bad on the aio?

    the crash is just the card saving it's own ass
     
  3. Dec 25, 2019 at 9:31 PM #3
    Ruddys

    Ruddys

    My 1st hope was that it is the pump but have no idea how to tell if the pump on Aio is broken as I tried to feel any vibration or flow through tubes but could not tell the difference between the gpu aio and cpu one.
    The thing what makes me worrie is that it crashes at 75c . Only reason why I did put Aio on it was that stock cooler was reaching 80c and even then it was working fine.
     
  4. Dec 25, 2019 at 9:31 PM #4
    ManofGod

    ManofGod

    I would see if the pump is good or perhaps even there is an air pocket in the AIO tubing. I know on my H100i, I had to get rid of the air bubbles because it was not working correctly until I did. I would look online on how to do that, if it is needed.
     
  5. Dec 25, 2019 at 9:40 PM #5
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles

    75C will not crash the GPU, as you mentioned with stock cooling it was at 80C with no issue. Maybe your AIO is on the way out but it could easily be something else.
     
  6. Dec 25, 2019 at 9:40 PM #6
    janas19

    janas19

    Don't think the temps are at issue if it's crashing at 75 C... They should operate up to 90 and be fine.

    Maybe try adding a teeny bit more voltage and doing a stability test. Or try downclocking 50-100Mhz
     
