Is my Rtx 3090 dying?

Hello.I have Gigabyte Rtx 3090 oc,stock.
During Crysis Remaster i have random flickering of weird colours for 1 sec.
Today i get that weird lines. I shooted wall and its gone.
Something like that:
I have newest drivers. Also tested 3dmark,unigine,control and no issues there.
Is this crysis bug or my card dying?
