Is my PSU too old for a newer high end PC?

My PSU is a lot older than yours (from 2007-2008 or so) and powers my 5900X just fine. I don't see any reason why it wouldn't work with a new CPU and motherboard. While the new Intel CPUs do use a lot of power, the overclocked 5930k that you are already running is a power hog also... Alder Lake is supposed to be released with higher-end chips coming with 125W or 165W TDP. The 5930k is a 140W TDP chip, and that is before overclocking, whereas Alder Lake is unlikely to have much overclocking headroom as it's boost clocks are almost certainly already going to be pushing the limits of the chip. It's entirely possible that an Alder Lake CPU would actually use less power than your overclocked 5930k. My overclocked 5820k is more power hungry than my AMD 5900X despite the disparity in core count.