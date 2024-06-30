Is my Power Supply insufficient for a 7900XTX?

EchtoGammut
Upgraded one computer with a RTX4090, so I moved the 7900XTX to another system that had a 2080 and now it won't load the screen (doesn't even show the BIOS screen). The second computer has a Corsair HX750i power supply and a R9 5950, which I figure should have enough power, but I after installing I got a brief flicker of something on the screen and then nothing. No errors on the MB, no apparent error lights on the GPU. I put the 2080 back in and everything boots up fine. Power issues are the only thing I could think of, but that doesn't make a lot of sense unless it does some kind of load test on boot.