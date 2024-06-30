Is my Power Supply insufficient for a 7900XTX?

EchtoGammut

EchtoGammut

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
4,121
Upgraded one computer with a RTX4090, so I moved the 7900XTX to another system that had a 2080 and now it won't load the screen (doesn't even show the BIOS screen). The second computer has a Corsair HX750i power supply and a R9 5950, which I figure should have enough power, but I after installing I got a brief flicker of something on the screen and then nothing. No errors on the MB, no apparent error lights on the GPU. I put the 2080 back in and everything boots up fine. Power issues are the only thing I could think of, but that doesn't make a lot of sense unless it does some kind of load test on boot.
 
Are you sure it's not the card? I'd be surprised, that's a very good power supply.
 
The card was just moved from a working system, so I would be surprised if it was the card as well. The system it was moved from has a HX1000i power supply. I don't really want to take the 4090 out to test if the card still works on the old system. The only other thing I can think of is a bad cable and since I have some new cables on order for the new system I will order some 750 as well.
 
