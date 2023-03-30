Is my old Dell 3007 monitor giving me headaches and eye strain?

I have been using a Dell 3007WFP 2560x1600 30" monitor (at 60hz) for a long time. It cost me almost $1,500, and that was about 15 years ago. I use it for business and general browsing, probably about 4-6 hours per day. I think it's giving me headaches and eye strain, because if I deliberately try to reduce usage, my headaches diminish.



The 2560x1600 resolution gives a nice, sharp image. But it's not doing me much good in the headache department. I'm wondering if I should switch to something else, but am kinda lost with all the different specs. I don't know if I should go bigger, smaller, curved, blue light reduction, etc, etc. I've been researching the topic, and there's lots of info.



However, there are a lot of really smart computer geeks on this forum 🙇‍♂️ , so I thought I'd ask for some advice and feedback before I buy something.



Thanks for any suggestions.