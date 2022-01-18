Is my motherboard defective?

I just put together a new system with a Asus Prime trx40-pro motherboard and a ThreadRipper 3970x.



The system seems to be working fine but the chipset fan does not spin. Some times it appears to slightly sway back and forth as if its attempting to start but cant.



Does the chipset fan only turn on when it gets to a certain temperature? Was I supposed to connect power to it despite it being built into the motherboard?



Do you guys think I have a defective board? I bought it directly from the Asus website.