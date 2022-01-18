Is my motherboard defective?

C

Circumnavigate

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2009
Messages
212
I just put together a new system with a Asus Prime trx40-pro motherboard and a ThreadRipper 3970x.

The system seems to be working fine but the chipset fan does not spin. Some times it appears to slightly sway back and forth as if its attempting to start but cant.

Does the chipset fan only turn on when it gets to a certain temperature? Was I supposed to connect power to it despite it being built into the motherboard?

Do you guys think I have a defective board? I bought it directly from the Asus website.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,723
Circumnavigate said:
Does the chipset fan only turn on when it gets to a certain temperature?
yes, over 40c iirc.
edit: oh and:
"Custom Delta Superflo Fan: The custom low-noise fan features a high-durability bearing with a 60,000-hour L10* lifespan, while its speed is easily adjusted via Fan Xpert 4 or the UEFI."

so see how its set in bios.
 
