Is my hardware this bad for games, or am I going crazy ?

Blackbeard36
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2020
- Messages
- 2
Hi, recently I had some problems with my computer.
Almost all games that I play, have low fps. I mean, they are not that low, but I can clearly see them dropping.
Like, even the games that I am 100% sure that my hardware is going to handle, are not performing good enough.
It got me thinking, am I doing something wrong system/options wise, or is my hardware not so good enough anymore.
Like, for example in horizon zero dawn, when I move my camera, the lags almost give me a headache, but fps says otherwise.
Just the other day, I have bought Days Gone, and finally I could almost say that it performs well (it's a new game, so I was happy) but no ... still setting it to very high is too laggy, and when I look in the distance (lot of stuff to render) or when I am in a small city there are lags.
I have read some of the comments about lags in Days Gone, and to my surprise most of the hardware these guys had are very very expensive.
And I thought, I had a good setup.
They were using stuff like : rtx3070, 3080 rtx.
I have heared that people were complaining that all the computer components are very expensive, and can't afford them.
But it seems, that a lot of folks are using beast hardware, that in my country is really not affordable ( 1 605 $ or 2 2041 $ when transfering it to my currency (PLN) ).
Also, the thing I don't undertand, why are all the gpu's and cpu's so hard to buy.
I mean, when going into my country's most popular site, I can find some used ones, or some sold by a few shops, but it almost seems like they are not producing them anymore (even when clearly ther are) and it's hard to find them in a large quantity
Is it just a Polish thing ?
Anyway, my question is (cause it's driving me mad) is it possible that my PC is wrongly configured (like my monitor, or my graphic card, cpu etc.) or am I just hoping to get better performance than my (possibly not good enough for today's games) computer is capable of achiving ?
(sorry for bad english) thanks
Here are my specs :
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8- core processor
GPU : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTRam : 16 gb ( Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3000 C15 BK DC - 16GB)
Operating system : Windows 10 x64
Monitor : Gigabyte g32qc (165hz = can display 165 fps which I almost never see in games, or when I use amd fps counter, the (let's say) 60fps or 70fps when lowest, absolutely never feels like it)
Motherboard : B450M DS3H
Almost all games that I play, have low fps. I mean, they are not that low, but I can clearly see them dropping.
Like, even the games that I am 100% sure that my hardware is going to handle, are not performing good enough.
It got me thinking, am I doing something wrong system/options wise, or is my hardware not so good enough anymore.
Like, for example in horizon zero dawn, when I move my camera, the lags almost give me a headache, but fps says otherwise.
Just the other day, I have bought Days Gone, and finally I could almost say that it performs well (it's a new game, so I was happy) but no ... still setting it to very high is too laggy, and when I look in the distance (lot of stuff to render) or when I am in a small city there are lags.
I have read some of the comments about lags in Days Gone, and to my surprise most of the hardware these guys had are very very expensive.
And I thought, I had a good setup.
They were using stuff like : rtx3070, 3080 rtx.
I have heared that people were complaining that all the computer components are very expensive, and can't afford them.
But it seems, that a lot of folks are using beast hardware, that in my country is really not affordable ( 1 605 $ or 2 2041 $ when transfering it to my currency (PLN) ).
Also, the thing I don't undertand, why are all the gpu's and cpu's so hard to buy.
I mean, when going into my country's most popular site, I can find some used ones, or some sold by a few shops, but it almost seems like they are not producing them anymore (even when clearly ther are) and it's hard to find them in a large quantity
Is it just a Polish thing ?
Anyway, my question is (cause it's driving me mad) is it possible that my PC is wrongly configured (like my monitor, or my graphic card, cpu etc.) or am I just hoping to get better performance than my (possibly not good enough for today's games) computer is capable of achiving ?
(sorry for bad english) thanks
Here are my specs :
CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8- core processor
GPU : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTRam : 16 gb ( Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3000 C15 BK DC - 16GB)
Operating system : Windows 10 x64
Monitor : Gigabyte g32qc (165hz = can display 165 fps which I almost never see in games, or when I use amd fps counter, the (let's say) 60fps or 70fps when lowest, absolutely never feels like it)
Motherboard : B450M DS3H