Is my hardware this bad for games, or am I going crazy ?

Hi, recently I had some problems with my computer.Almost all games that I play, have low fps. I mean, they are not that low, but I can clearly see them dropping.Like, even the games that I am 100% sure that my hardware is going to handle, are not performing good enough.It got me thinking, am I doing something wrong system/options wise, or is my hardware not so good enough anymore.Like, for example in horizon zero dawn, when I move my camera, the lags almost give me a headache, but fps says otherwise.Just the other day, I have bought Days Gone, and finally I could almost say that it performs well (it's a new game, so I was happy) but no ... still setting it to very high is too laggy, and when I look in the distance (lot of stuff to render) or when I am in a small city there are lags.I have read some of the comments about lags in Days Gone, and to my surprise most of the hardware these guys had are very very expensive.And I thought, I had a good setup.They were using stuff like : rtx3070, 3080 rtx.I have heared that people were complaining that all the computer components are very expensive, and can't afford them.But it seems, that a lot of folks are using beast hardware, that in my country is really not affordable ( 1 605 $ or 2 2041 $ when transfering it to my currency (PLN) ).Also, the thing I don't undertand, why are all the gpu's and cpu's so hard to buy.I mean, when going into my country's most popular site, I can find some used ones, or some sold by a few shops, but it almost seems like they are not producing them anymore (even when clearly ther are) and it's hard to find them in a large quantityIs it just a Polish thing ?Anyway, my question is (cause it's driving me mad) is it possible that my PC is wrongly configured (like my monitor, or my graphic card, cpu etc.) or am I just hoping to get better performance than my (possibly not good enough for today's games) computer is capable of achiving ?(sorry for bad english) thanksHere are my specs :CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8- core processorGPU : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTRam : 16 gb ( Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3000 C15 BK DC - 16GB)Operating system : Windows 10 x64Monitor : Gigabyte g32qc (165hz = can display 165 fps which I almost never see in games, or when I use amd fps counter, the (let's say) 60fps or 70fps when lowest, absolutely never feels like it)Motherboard : B450M DS3H