Is my Acer 27" Monitor Going Bad? Fixable?

I purchased a recertified Acer 27" monitor in January 2019. The model # is XF270HU. It is a 144hz IPS display. Within the past months I have noticed some things. Screen turns off for a few seconds and then turns back on. This can happen 5-10 times in a row. Occasionally the onscreen display will popup where the cursor moves continuously down the menu lists. When I turned the monitor off and then on again the issue went away. These things do not happen 100% of the time, maybe once per day. Then the Acer functions normally



Is it likely that the monitor going bad, or could it be the 1070 graphics card? Can this type of issue be repaired? Any troubleshooting that I can do to better pinpoint the problem?



If the monitor is going bad and cannot be fixed, what would people here recommend to do with it? I could sell it on Craigslist but would feel guilty if it failed on the buyer. Maybe sell at a large discount and tell the buyer exactly what is going on?