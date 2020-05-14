Is my 9700K and 2080 Ti? Weird fps drops before restarting game Assassin Creed Oddysey

Hi. Today it happened,when i launch game from ubi store,AC Oddyssey.
In Athens i was getting fps drops from 80fps to 45fps and again to 80fps. Gpu load drops from 95% to 50% many times.
In next location ( forest ) the same drops.

I restarted game and its fine. Any ideas why that happened and why i had to restart game? Why fps was randomly fluctuating between 40fps-80fps? 40-80fps up and down. I restarted game and its ok.

PC
Windows 10 1909v
2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL XMP
Aorus Rtx 2080 Ti Xtreme Waterforce
9700K stock 4600mhz 40-50c in game
Seasonic 750W ULTRA TITANIUM TX


It was game issue or my pc?
 
It could be almost anything. If restarting the game fixed the problem, just play the game and forget about it. Life is too short to worry about every little frame drop.
 
It was not thermal issue. Clock during drops was normal 4600mhz and temps good 50C. I just restarted game ( Not PC ) and its ok. So why restart game helped?
 
for me AC Oddyssey was nothing but a crash fest so i gave up. hope you have better luck. good thing i played the ubisoft site would have been a bummer if i bought it outright. none of there other titles gave problems.
 
mgty23 said:
It was not thermal issue. Clock during drops was normal 4600mhz and temps good 50C. I just restarted game ( Not PC ) and its ok. So why restart game helped?
Without intimate knowledge of how the game works, none of us can tell you this. It's possible that the system was doing something in the background that you're unaware of. It's possible that, if this was the first time you ran this game, it had to compile shaders, and unlike other games, does this on the fly during the game, instead of up front. It's possible that it just didn't initialize properly for some reason, and was using a poorly optimized path through the game's code for each frame.

Again, if restarting the game fixed the problem, just play the game and don't worry about it.
 
mgty23 said:
It was not thermal issue. Clock during drops was normal 4600mhz and temps good 50C. I just restarted game ( Not PC ) and its ok. So why restart game helped?
software issue not hardare issue... ubisoft games are well known for being a bugfest.. issues playing aren't always related to a hardware..
 
