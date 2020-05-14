Is my 9700K and 2080 Ti? Weird fps drops before restarting game Assassin Creed Oddysey

mgty23 said: It was not thermal issue. Clock during drops was normal 4600mhz and temps good 50C. I just restarted game ( Not PC ) and its ok. So why restart game helped? Click to expand...

Without intimate knowledge of how the game works, none of us can tell you this. It's possible that the system was doing something in the background that you're unaware of. It's possible that, if this was the first time you ran this game, it had to compile shaders, and unlike other games, does this on the fly during the game, instead of up front. It's possible that it just didn't initialize properly for some reason, and was using a poorly optimized path through the game's code for each frame.Again, if restarting the game fixed the problem, just play the game and don't worry about it.