Is my 9700K and 2080 Ti? Weird fps drops before restarting game Assassin Creed Oddysey

Hi. Today it happened,when i launch game from ubi store,AC Oddyssey.
In Athens i was getting fps drops from 80fps to 45fps and again to 80fps. Gpu load drops from 95% to 50% many times.
In next location ( forest ) the same drops.
I restarted game and its fine. Any ideas why that happened and why i had to restart game? Why fps was randomly fluctuating between 40fps-80fps? 40-80fps up and down. I restarted game and its ok.
PC
Windows 10 1909v
2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL XMP
Aorus Rtx 2080 Ti Xtreme Waterforce
9700K stock 4600mhz 40-50c in game
Seasonic 750W ULTRA TITANIUM TX
It was game issue or my pc?
