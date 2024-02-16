Is my 4070 pci-e lane damaged?

M

matpc

n00b
Joined
Oct 20, 2023
Messages
12
that^^

1708104631192.png


ps: you can just drag and drop pics into the text box, no need for a host site anymore.
 
hmm i see

i thought it was something wrong since my 3060 also from gigabyte had all straight pins

so no damage whatsoever and in the long run as well? no need to rma?

Thanks
 
matpc said:
hmm i see

i thought it was something wrong since my 3060 also from gigabyte had all straight pins

so no damage whatsoever and in the long run as well? no need to rma?

Thanks
Click to expand...
are they lifted from the edge? if not, no prob and game on. if yes, then yeah maybe talk to GB.
 
pendragon1 said:
are they lifted from the edge? if not, no prob and game on. if yes, then yeah maybe talk to GB.
Click to expand...
do you mean like a wire upwards ? they seem properly imprinted to the gpu but still bent diagonally

what bugs me is that they are simetrically bent , on both sides
 
matpc said:
do you mean like a wire upwards ? they seem properly imprinted to the gpu but still bent diagonally

what bugs me is that they are simetrically bent , on both sides
Click to expand...
yup. then thats how they are supposed to be.
once its in the slot you wont see them :)
 
matpc said:
do you mean like a wire upwards ? they seem properly imprinted to the gpu but still bent diagonally

what bugs me is that they are simetrically bent , on both sides
Click to expand...
Insignificant manufacturing deviation. Also the slightly shorter pin 2 from the last is common for pcie devices.

No issue, enjoy the card
 
matpc said:
i´m not seeing anything upwards and the gpu fits ok into the motherboard

i really don´t want to rma unless it is a problem
Click to expand...
then its fine, like cdabc said: manufacturing deviation.
no need to. reinstall it and keep gaming.
 
pendragon1 said:
then its fine, like cdabc said: manufacturing deviation.
no need to. reinstall it and keep gaming.
Click to expand...
hmm i see

sorry being insistent , so no damage in the long run , no performance loss and it will not get worse due to usage/heat?

Thanks
 
matpc said:
hmm i see

sorry being insistent , so no damage in the long run , no performance loss and it will not get worse due to usage/heat?

Thanks
Click to expand...
its fine. if anything, it would have shorted out and started on fire the first time you fired it up. did that happen? no. so put it back it and get to gaming.
 
It is fine, those little fingers on the trace only exist to aid in the gold plating of the copper and serve no other functional purpose. And sometimes these get a little bent during the milling process of the edge.
 
pendragon1 said:
its fine. if anything, it would have shorted out and started on fire the first time you fired it up. did that happen? no. so put it back it and get to gaming.
Click to expand...
Would there be a risk to literally fire the gpu lol?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top