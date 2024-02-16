Is my 4070 pci-e lane damaged?

Hello
I´ve bought this GPU for just 2 days ( gigabyte 4070 aero) and in the second day i took the gpu from the mobo to do some cable management and i´ve noticed this
View: https://imgur.com/a/HGBS03H
View: https://imgur.com/a/JB9McOY
View: https://imgur.com/a/mJGIPiC
i´m almost sure i did not touch , damage or applied excessive force to the gpu
these 3 pins are bent simetrically in both sides
Is it a problem or should i rma?
The gpu is working properly
Thanks
