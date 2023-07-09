Is mini USB flash drive just as reliable as regular length USB flash drive?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,612
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=mini+usb+flash+drive+reliable#ip=1
according to this link, samsung mini is the most reliable, who wrote this? where's the source? As Samsung is only 5 yr. warranty, whereas Verbatim is Lifetime warranty.
and are these mini just as reliable? because they are midget, if these tiny little thing works, won't the rest of the regular length USB all converts to mini USB? As I always thought the length of the stick is require as the chip itself needs space, as well as heat dissipation
according to this link, samsung mini is the most reliable, who wrote this? where's the source? As Samsung is only 5 yr. warranty, whereas Verbatim is Lifetime warranty.
and are these mini just as reliable? because they are midget, if these tiny little thing works, won't the rest of the regular length USB all converts to mini USB? As I always thought the length of the stick is require as the chip itself needs space, as well as heat dissipation
Who makes the most reliable USB drives?
The best USB flash drives you can buy today
- Samsung Fit Plus (MUF-128AB) The best flash drive overall. ...