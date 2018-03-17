Is microsoft still giving free win 10 upgrade from Win 8 / win 7 after Dec. 31, 2017?

if so, is there a link to this?

And what does microsoft gives exactly?

if you have win 7 pro, do you get win 10 pro?

and has anyone keep the win 10 serial no., and in the event when their hard drive dies, re-install win 10 w/ their given free serial no.?
 
I am soon about to find out since I will attempt to install windows 10 Pro using one of my unused win 7 keys I have. This will happen in about 2 weeks that I will be putting together my new built.

I hope so or else I will have to spend the full price for a retail copy (need to be able to change motherboard).
 
But I have tried installed Win 10 Pro, and use a legitimate OEM Win 7 key, it does not accept the key.

by OEM I mean it's a purchased CD + orange color key in a plastic box from microsoft.
 
Happy Hopping said:
But I have tried installed Win 10 Pro, and use a legitimate OEM Win 7 key, it does not accept the key.

by OEM I mean it's a purchased CD + orange color key in a plastic box from microsoft.
that's not oem that's a retail pack. you have to enter it during setup and match version, not after install.
 
Happy Hopping said:
But I have tried installed Win 10 Pro, and use a legitimate OEM Win 7 key, it does not accept the key.

by OEM I mean it's a purchased CD + orange color key in a plastic box from microsoft.
This key you have, is it for Pro or Home [Premium]? If key was from Home [Premium], only will work on 10 Home.
 
Actually, I tried activating Windows 10 Pro using an actual, previously unused Windows 7 Pro boxed OEM key, the week before last and it didn't work. This was an actual OEM bought copy of Windows 7.

I assume it's because OEM is technically tied to the PC it's installed on and not transferable. MS have let OEM installs onto other PC's slide in the past, it looks like they're not going to allow it anymore?

But that retail key mentioned above worked just fine.
 
I think I know what the problem is, but I need some help: the win 10 disc that I downloaded could be from Windows Insider. But it's been a long time, I don't remember. The volume label of the DVD says "ESD_ISO"

so I think that version is NOT an OEM Ver. or a Retail ver., that's why the win 7 code does not work

If so, where exactly can you download a OEM ver. or a Retial ver. of Win 10?
 
Yes it will still work on Retail Keys as I installed Win 10 pro with a retail 8.1 pro key and Win 10 home with a Win 7 home key just last week after I seen the assistive technologies site no longer worked .
 
I just installed win10 pro using a win7 pro tonight, fresh install on a blank drive
 
the "ESD" is just the generic volume label, the full retail or ip version will both say "ESD".
heres the current full retail media creation too, just click the download button.
run the file and let it format and copy to a 8gb+ usb drive.
reboot off the usb, start setup, enter w7 key and it will select the correct version.
complete setup.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10
 
Based on recent experience, if the license is not OEM as provided by a vendor such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, etc and is not a boxed retail license it will not activate a Windows 10 install.

Any boxed OEM Windows 7 license as bought over the counter will not activate a Windows 10 install anymore.
 
I just bought an OEM version from Kinguin, was already used, contacted kinguin with the info they requested and they activated it for me by calling microsoft, home version is 24 € atm pro is 26 € orso, beats ms Retail prices.
 
Denpepe said:
I just bought an OEM version from Kinguin, was already used, contacted kinguin with the info they requested and they activated it for me by calling microsoft, home version is 24 € atm pro is 26 € orso, beats ms Retail prices.
There is no such thing as cheap Windows and activation does not equal legit.
 
Mazzspeed said:
Based on my recent experience this does seem to be the case.
Mine as well. For quite some time I've been upgrading from OEM Win7/8 installs to Win10, and I believe it still works for me this year. The key (see what I did there?!?) is to start with an OEM SLP-activated Win7/8 installation. The legit way to do this is by matching OEM install media to the OEM's hardware (i.e. Dell motherboard to Dell OEM Win7/8 install media), but there are third-party tools that will activate a generic OEM media install with the SLP key in an OEM motherboard.

From a booted-up, SLP-activated Win7/8 install, you can use the generic Win10 install media (obtained through the Media Creation Tool mobile version trick) to do an in-place upgrade. After the installation, once Win10 gets an internet connection it will activate and get a digital entitlement that's linked to that specific hardware, so future Win10 installs on that hardware don't need to go through the Win7/8 dance again.
 
The win 10 home I installed was NOT a OEM but retail win 7 key . The win 7 it came from was bought at Newegg . And Yes I used the media creation tool to download the ISOs .
 
my_time said:
The win 10 home I installed was NOT a OEM but retail win 7 key . The win 7 it came from was bought at Newegg . And Yes I used the media creation tool to download the ISOs .
Hangon...

So you're saying that your boxed retail Windows 7 key would not activate Windows 10?
 
Mazzspeed said:
Hangon...

So you're saying that your boxed retail Windows 7 key would not activate Windows 10?
No I am saying I had a retail Windows 7 home version I bought from Newegg on a computer and downloaded Windows 10 home using the media creation tool . Then using the Windows 7 DVD tool I put the ISO on a USB key . Then installed it as a upgrade and it activated itself . No muss , no fuss . What I seemed to get from some of the above posts that only OEM's will do this.
 
my_time said:
No I am saying I had a retail Windows 7 home version I bought from Newegg on a computer and downloaded Windows 10 home using the media creation tool . Then using the Windows 7 DVD tool I put the ISO on a USB key . Then installed it as a upgrade and it activated itself . No muss , no fuss . What I seemed to get from some of the above posts that only OEM's will do this.
So you installed Windows 10 Home as an upgrade using a Windows 7 home retail key? That's fine, that's how it's supposed to work. It's the OEM Windows 7 keys being used to install Windows 10 on other PC's that's causing grief.
 
If you use the media creation tool to do an in-place upgrade on an activated copy of Windows 7, it WILL work.

I've done it multiple times on multiple systems since the assistive technologies method was ended.

I've done it on both retail and OEM versions of Windows 7 including Home Premium, Professional, and Ultimate.

(As usual Home will upgrade to Windows 10 Home Edition, and Professional and Ultimate will upgrade to Windows 10 Professional.)



As far as I know this is the only 'loophole' left to legally and legitimately do a free upgrade from Windows 7/8 to 10.

I've tried putting in Windows 7 keys during the Windows 10 install and that hasn't worked for me in months. The above method still does, though.
 
All my old technet win 7/8 keys work fine, so i can confirm technet keys work also.
 
I've had no problems with retail Windows 7/8 keys, however OEM keys are becoming hit and miss when used as an upgrade on another PC.
 
NoxTek said:
If you use the media creation tool to do an in-place upgrade on an activated copy of Windows 7, it WILL work.

I've done it multiple times on multiple systems since the assistive technologies method was ended.

I've done it on both retail and OEM versions of Windows 7 including Home Premium, Professional, and Ultimate.

(As usual Home will upgrade to Windows 10 Home Edition, and Professional and Ultimate will upgrade to Windows 10 Professional.)



As far as I know this is the only 'loophole' left to legally and legitimately do a free upgrade from Windows 7/8 to 10.

I've tried putting in Windows 7 keys during the Windows 10 install and that hasn't worked for me in months. The above method still does, though.
OK...now...

Let's say your HDD bites the dust. Install new HDD, but, are you going to have to install Win7 and upgrade again? I'd think not. I hope.

I have several systems that I transitioned back a year or two ago to Win10 from Win7 (retail versions of '7'), and AFAIK, those Win7 keys are now Win10 keys, since on two systems I did have some HDD's go belly-up, and I simply installed from the Win10 media install tool using the old Win7 key. I'm assuming that your method of install accomplishes the same thing...flagging the key as a legit Win10 key from now on.

If I got that wrong, set me straight.
 
EchoWars said:
OK...now...

Let's say your HDD bites the dust. Install new HDD, but, are you going to have to install Win7 and upgrade again? I'd think not. I hope.
Nope. Once done the license is married to the motherboard and will stick through clean installations. Just choose "I don't have a key right now" when prompted during future Windows 10 installations. As soon as your machine is connected to the internet it will automatically activate. :)

In fact, I'm so anal about having a "clean" install of Windows that once I've successfully done the aforementioned in place upgrade on a Windows 7 system, I will actually delete all partitions and do a completely fresh clean install of Windows 10 from suitable retail media. (I keep a bootable USB thumb drive ... I hate installing from optical media these days)
 
gg had a cracked win 8.1 i think that i download from TPB wich i upgraded to a legit win10 haha. not very recent tho.. a while back.
 
NoxTek said:
Nope. Once done the license is married to the motherboard and will stick through clean installations. Just choose "I don't have a key right now" when prompted during future Windows 10 installations. As soon as your machine is connected to the internet it will automatically activate. :)

In fact, I'm so anal about having a "clean" install of Windows that once I've successfully done the aforementioned in place upgrade on a Windows 7 system, I will actually delete all partitions and do a completely fresh clean install of Windows 10 from suitable retail media. (I keep a bootable USB thumb drive ... I hate installing from optical media these days)
But...the 'married to the MoBo thing is an OEM deal. I'm talkin' 'bout retail Win7.
 
EchoWars said:
But...the 'married to the MoBo thing is an OEM deal. I'm talkin' 'bout retail Win7.
As far as I know Windows 10 installs (or upgrades) automatically marry to the motherboard - retail or OEM. That's been my experience, anyway. I know it's definitely true for upgrades no matter whether you upgrade from a retail copy of Windows 7 (or 8) or an IEM / SLIC activated install.
 
NoxTek said:
If you use the media creation tool to do an in-place upgrade on an activated copy of Windows 7, it WILL work.

I've done it multiple times on multiple systems since the assistive technologies method was ended.

I've done it on both retail and OEM versions of Windows 7 including Home Premium, Professional, and Ultimate.

(As usual Home will upgrade to Windows 10 Home Edition, and Professional and Ultimate will upgrade to Windows 10 Professional.)



As far as I know this is the only 'loophole' left to legally and legitimately do a free upgrade from Windows 7/8 to 10.

I've tried putting in Windows 7 keys during the Windows 10 install and that hasn't worked for me in months. The above method still does, though.
I just want to clarify the procedure. So you install win 7 first. Then use Media Creation tool for win 10. Do you have to key in the serial no. again?

But other people in this thread said they can install win 10 but use the win 7 serial no.
 
Happy Hopping said:
I just want to clarify the procedure. So you install win 7 first. Then use Media Creation tool for win 10. Do you have to key in the serial no. again?

But other people in this thread said they can install win 10 but use the win 7 serial no.
Right, here's the breakdown:

1. Install a legitimate version of Windows 7 and make sure it's activated. (Hit Winkey + Pause/Break and look at the very bottom of the window for activation status)
2. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool and run it on said activated copy of Windows 7.
3. One of the options the MCT will offer you is to do an in-place upgrade. "Upgrade this PC Now" Choose that option, and also choose Keep my files and settings. (I've always done this, you could probably choose a clean install and still have it work, but I would rather not take any chances) Allow the in-place upgrade to complete.
4. When you finally boot into the 'upgraded' install of Windows 10, ensure you're connected to the internet and then hit Winkey + Pause/Break and check the bottom of the system properties page for activation status. If it shows Activated, you're golden. If it doesn't, do a few reboots and check again.

At this point you've got an activated copy of Windows 10 and it should be married to the motherboard. I, because I'm finicky and anal about 'upgraded' installs of Windows, usually do a reformat and clean install of Windows 10 at this point. This allows me to both verify that the license will stick through reformats and really is tied to the motherboard, and have that massengil fresh feeling as far as my windows installation is concerned. :D Just make sure and choose 'I don't have a key right now' when prompted during installation. It's also important to install whatever version of Windows 10 the machine has the license for. IE if you upgraded Windows 7 Home you'll want to install Windows 10 home, if you upgraded Windows 7 Professional or Ultimate, you'll want to install Windows 10 Professional.

There may be quicker and less tedious ways to do this loophole, but this way has worked for me EVERY TIME and so it's what I stick with.

I also have a sneaking suspicion that once the "Spring Creator's Update" releases in April, they may very well close this last remaining activation / upgrade loophole with a revised Media Creation Tool or via another method. But maybe not... Microsoft REALLY wants people on Windows 10.
 
NoxTek said:
As far as I know Windows 10 installs (or upgrades) automatically marry to the motherboard - retail or OEM. That's been my experience, anyway. I know it's definitely true for upgrades no matter whether you upgrade from a retail copy of Windows 7 (or 8) or an IEM / SLIC activated install.
We all went round & round with this with MS back when the free upgrade was first offered, and the retail vs OEM status carries through, in that a retail version is transferable to a new system whereas the OEM version is not. I've already verified this with a friend who had a mobo die on him after a Win10 upgrade from a retail version of Win7. Swapped to a new mobo (different mfgr) and reinstalled Win10 to a blank HDD using the old Win7 key, which was entered at installation time (rather than selecting 'I don't have a key right now'). Went slick as snot. No drama.

Part of the reason people like me paid ~$100 or so more for the retail version was so that we could transfer our op-system to the machine of our choice. When the Win10 upgrade was announced, those of us who had retail versions hounded MS to make clear that the retail transferable status would be kept intact. Eventually, they did just that, and I've put it to the test more than once.
 
NoxTek, I'll give it a try, I setup a test bed machine, I'll try both methods, yours and the others.

As to the newer build by Win 10, did they fix ANY of those annoying bugs? Because w/ win 7, once SP1 is released, it fixed a lot of annoying bugs. So I wonder if Win 10 did the same

==================================

what if we create a recovery disc? And when the hard drive / motherboard dies, re-install win 10 on a new , say different brand motherboard, would it work? because w/ restore from recovery disc, it shouldn't need activation
 
All this depends on whether you have an OEM (tied to motherboard) or retail version key. If you have an OEM key and replace with a different mobo, Windows will NOT authenticate. If you replace with an identical mobo, it 'might' authenticate...I've not had the opportunity to try this. Changing a HDD is not a problem with any version of Win10...it's the mobo that counts, not the HDD.

If you have a Win7 retail key, and it has already been used to install Win10, then a new mobo of any sort is not a problem.

If you are not sure what sort of key you have, ShowKeyPlus will tell you what you need to know: http://www.intowindows.com/how-to-check-product-key-version-edition-in-windows/
 
