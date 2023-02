Lakados said: https://www.neowin.net/news/microso...ove-to-xaml-winappsdk-on-next-gen-windows-11/

I think they're reading way too much into that. MS has used various forms of XAML for new UI platforms since WPF (released in 2006). They've had something called XAML Islands as a way to embed the current flavor of it into existing applications for much of the time. Them using it to build one new component in an old application is just them dogfooding.This is MS we're talking about, I wouldn't expect any large scale rework of existing components or applications to the new stack unless they need rewritten anyway for some reason. While IIRC they've finally gotten rid of the last bit of win3.1 UI (the fonts dialog) a few years ago, if you start digging into crusty corners of the OS you can find stuff that's unchanged in appearance since NT4.