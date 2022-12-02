Is medium to high end Pc gaming becoming too niche ?

I think that "high-end" PC gaming has always been very niche. Sort of like the number of people who buy sports cars compared to "normal" cars. But that doesn't mean PC gaming itself is niche, or in decline. Plenty of people are happy to play games on a fairly low-end computer. Even a modern AMD APU can play most games just fine at reasonable settings. Intel integrated graphics have got a lot better lately also.



GPUs are still overpriced in general as a holdover from the crypto-mining craze, and Nvidia still trying to milk the situation, but if you go back a generation or two you can find cards for very cheap. I see people selling cards like a 980 Ti, 1070, or 1660 Ti for ~$125 which is VERY cheap for cards that can still play games just fine. Other components aside from brand-new GPUs aren't really overpriced IMO. The 5800X3D is one of the best gaming CPUs right now and you can find it for ~$300.



I don't think that people will flock to consoles because they don't have an identical target audience. There are some games that simply can't be played well on a console using a controller, such as RTS and MMO games. Also consider that people have reasons to get a computer that go beyond gaming, so it's easy to justify buying a computer, with gaming as sort of a bonus in many ways. And as long as computer gaming exists, there will always be people willing to spend more to get something faster.