Is medium to high end Pc gaming becoming too niche ?

I think yes and it will force more and more people towards consoles. I have no issues whatsoever with anyone who can afford 5k high end pcs that used to be 3k just 3 years ago. This is not a gripe at them. This is a gripe at those that are destroying the PC gaming community by overpricing the top end that OfCourse will overprice the mid to lower tier components.

I mean what do you actually get for these over priced items compared to stuff half the price? Really. Other than the hyped up stuff that enthusiasts scream about, is it possible to purchase pc related items at half the price for comparable perf? Ide really like to see a thorough thingy about this somewhere.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

I think that "high-end" PC gaming has always been very niche. Sort of like the number of people who buy sports cars compared to "normal" cars. But that doesn't mean PC gaming itself is niche, or in decline. Plenty of people are happy to play games on a fairly low-end computer. Even a modern AMD APU can play most games just fine at reasonable settings. Intel integrated graphics have got a lot better lately also.

GPUs are still overpriced in general as a holdover from the crypto-mining craze, and Nvidia still trying to milk the situation, but if you go back a generation or two you can find cards for very cheap. I see people selling cards like a 980 Ti, 1070, or 1660 Ti for ~$125 which is VERY cheap for cards that can still play games just fine. Other components aside from brand-new GPUs aren't really overpriced IMO. The 5800X3D is one of the best gaming CPUs right now and you can find it for ~$300.

I don't think that people will flock to consoles because they don't have an identical target audience. There are some games that simply can't be played well on a console using a controller, such as RTS and MMO games. Also consider that people have reasons to get a computer that go beyond gaming, so it's easy to justify buying a computer, with gaming as sort of a bonus in many ways. And as long as computer gaming exists, there will always be people willing to spend more to get something faster.
 
I think that "high end" is relative. The market for $5K gaming PCs exists because there is an audience actually willing to pay that much. Those people simply didn't exist in large enough numbers 10 or 20 years ago.

You can game totally fine on an RX 6600 which was $200 on Black Friday.
Spyhawk said:
by overpricing the top end that OfCourse will overprice the mid to lower tier components.
I'd contest that. Inflation adjusted MSRP always gave an improvement in price/perf at the mainstream tier. There was a period when the improvement stalled thanks to chip shortages and cryptocurrencies, but you can't blame that on the GPU manufacturers. Another issue is that PC unit sales have been in decline for a decade, which means it enjoys less benefits from economies of scale (the exceptions are repurposed mobile and datacenter products).
 
