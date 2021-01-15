Is low level fan control gone on 30 series cards?

pippenainteasy

I've been reading up on various 3080/3090 models, and it appears all of them seem to have the default Nvidia reference BIOS limitations of 25-30% minimum fan speed.

On the 20 series (and 10 or 9 series before that) any high end card AFAIK (non-reference 2080/Super/Ti) on MSI Afterburner you could set the fan speeds to anywhere from 0-30%, either manually or on the curve.

But every 3080/3090 thread I've perused looks pretty similar. You either have a 0db "Fan Stop" mode that goes up to around ~55-60C on the default fan curve, or you set a custom curve which disables the 0db fan stop entirely, with a minimum fan speed floor set to around 25-30%.

I compared the EVGA XC3, Asus TUF and PNY XLR8 3080/90 models from friends and they all seem to exhibit this similar behavior. Even the highest end 3090 cards don't seem to have fine fan control allowing you to go below 25-30%.

Did all the AIBs just decide to take full custom fan control away from the end users this generation or something? Seems kind of a hit to quality of life.
 
Quality of life for the card, or your ears? I'll comment on each.

Card? I mean, this is anecdotal, but I've never had a fan go on a video card unless I was DCing with it at a 100% fan speed for years.

Ears? Can 30% even be heard?
 
auntjemima said:
Quality of life for the card, or your ears? I'll comment on each.

Card? I mean, this is anecdotal, but I've never had a fan go on a video card unless I was DCing with it at a 100% fan speed for years.

Ears? Can 30% even be heard?
Quality of life for a video card is a bit of an contradiction since the term explicitly refers to experience of living beings, and your GPU is not alive. I'm definitely referring to personal quality of life of an end user, in terms of 1) control and 2) SPLs

30% is definitely audible to me above ambient, but I have a pretty quiet setup.
 
The lowest my RTX 2070 goes is 41% its the "founders edition" reference design. Quite frustrating. I wish I could turn it off completely when I'm not using it under a heavy load. The fans don't need to be spinning when on the desktop or browsing the internet.

30% audible? You bet.
 
Krenum said:
The lowest my RTX 2070 goes is 41% its the "founders edition" reference design. Quite frustrating. I wish I could turn it off completely when I'm not using it under a heavy load. The fans don't need to be spinning when on the desktop or browsing the internet.

30% audible? You bet.
Yep the reference cards in Turing had a 41% minimum which was annoying. Didn't make any sense because 10-series reference cards had a 27% minimum which was a lot better. But at least the aftermarket cards had full fan control. I don't know why the AIBS took that away in the 30 series.
 
