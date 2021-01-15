Is low level fan control gone on 30 series cards?

I've been reading up on various 3080/3090 models, and it appears all of them seem to have the default Nvidia BIOS limitations of 25-30% minimum fan speed.



On the 20 series (and pretty much every generation before that) any high end card AFAIK (non-reference 2080/Super/Ti) on MSI Afterburner you could set the fan speeds to anywhere from 0-30%, either manually or on the curve.



But every 3080/3090 thread I've perused looks pretty similar. You either have a 0db "Fan Stop" mode that goes up to around ~55-60C on the default fan curve, or you set a custom curve which disables the 0db fan stop entirely, with a minimum fan speed of around 25-30% generally.



I compared the EVGA XC3, Asus TUF and PNY XLR8 3080/90 models from friends and they all seem to exhibit this similar behavior. Even the highest end 3090 cards don't seem to have this fine fan control allowing you to go below 25-30%.



Did all the AIBs just decide to take full custom control away from the end users this generation or something? Seems kind of a hit to quality of life.