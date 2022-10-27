Is It Worth Upgrading My GPU At This Point?

So my system is like 10 years old and is finally starting to show it's age. I thought about building a new PC but I would need to start totally from scratch and not sure I want spend $1,000 to $2,000 or even more.



Here are my specs:





i5 4670K (OC to 4.1GHz)

ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA

G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) 240-Pin SDRAM​ AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU

Seasonic X-750

Zalman 320 cooler for CPU

24" 1920 x 1200 60Hz monitor



I was thinking of picking up a 6700XT but not sure if it's even worth it because the CPU is so old. I'm surprised how well the CPU holds up though, the only game so far that is giving my trouble is Days Gone where even at low settings there is huge stuttering. This combo plays games like Witcher 3 and GTA V pretty good (it is a 10 year old game almost).



Any thoughts?



If I do build a new system it would probably be with the new 7900x since going from a 4 core to 12 core CPU would be a huge upgrade and I could keep the new system for another 10 years or so.