Is it worth Upgrading from a r5 3600 to a i7-10700k if running a radeon 5700xt?

Hello Everybody,



I was just wondering if it would be worth it to upgrade from a ryzen r5 3600 to a core i7 10700k when running a radeon 5700xt for gaming? Would there be a big difference in frame rates or the total pc experience? I already have all the parts I just have to figure out what I want to keep. I can't find direct comparison benchmarks anywhere and the benches don't tell the whole story anyhow. I'm on the fence about which way to go, but if there 's no change in fps why spend anymore then you have to. Let me know what you guys think. Also I'm not going to able to upgrade my graphics card anytime soon.