Is it worth to overclock a laptop GTX 1650 video card?

Y

Yoggy

n00b
Joined
Sep 28, 2021
Messages
1
I'm thinking that I could overclock it but I also don't think I can get anything relevant performance-wise.

The processor is an i5-9300H if it matters.

Do I risk something by overclocking my video card?

When I game It doesn't go beyond 70C unlike the processor so I feel like there is still room to improve.
 
