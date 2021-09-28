Is it worth to overclock a laptop GTX 1650 video card?

I'm thinking that I could overclock it but I also don't think I can get anything relevant performance-wise.
The processor is an i5-9300H if it matters.
Do I risk something by overclocking my video card?
When I game It doesn't go beyond 70C unlike the processor so I feel like there is still room to improve.
