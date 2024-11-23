Is It Worth Switching to a Newer iPhone for Daily Use?

avasinclair
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2024
- Messages
- 1
Hello,
I’ve been using an iPhone XS for the past few years, and while it’s still functional, I’ve started noticing some performance issues, particularly with app responsiveness and battery life. I'm debating whether to upgrade to a newer model or stick with my current device.
For those of you who’ve made the switch recently, do you feel the upgrade significantly improved your daily experience? Were there any specific features (like battery life, camera, or performance) that stood out? On the other hand, if you’re still using an older model, what tips do you have for keeping it in top shape?
I’d appreciate any insights to help me decide. Thanks!
I’ve been using an iPhone XS for the past few years, and while it’s still functional, I’ve started noticing some performance issues, particularly with app responsiveness and battery life. I'm debating whether to upgrade to a newer model or stick with my current device.
For those of you who’ve made the switch recently, do you feel the upgrade significantly improved your daily experience? Were there any specific features (like battery life, camera, or performance) that stood out? On the other hand, if you’re still using an older model, what tips do you have for keeping it in top shape?
I’d appreciate any insights to help me decide. Thanks!