I am running an Asus X570P MB, 64 gig of DDR4, the usual NVMEs and SSDs, a 3070, and a 5900X. No OC going on, mostly single player gaming and some office work. Is there any compelling gain to upgrade to 7x? I know about 5800X 3D, and a better video card, but do I really get anything if I upgrade to next gen or would I get just as much bang by buying a 4080 or a 4090?