Is it worth having all your network equipment on a UPS?

We would need 3 sadly.

All three devices are separated :(

One for the fiber gateway/modem

One for the little thing coming from outside for fiber internet forgot what it was called sorry

One for the wireless AP Asus router in the middle of the house


Seems not worth it but not sure.


If a small UPS can last at least 3 years or more maybe it is. Hmmm


5 or 10 years would be cool but I highly doubt that.

If we never need to use a UPS does the battery in it still downgrade? Guessing so.




Oh yeah we may get a generator sooner or later so I know this makes all of this moot in point if so. Still we do not have one right now.
 
Even with a generator, the UPS would help to keep the power smoother, especially if sine-wave.

As far as the need and how long they would last--depending on the size of the UPS, you can get more than an hour (or even several). If you don't have any other form of communications (internet on phone, etc), or it is simply more convenient, I would definitely opt for it. Don't expect a UPS battery to last more than 3 years unless it is one of the newer lithium ion ones. But if you can deal with this and buy genuine batteries, you can get decades of use out of a UPS unit. I think my oldest are 20 years+.

I have a ups on the main switch, router, cable modem as well as the roku and television. When my dad was alive and power went out due to storms, he could still see the radar on weathernation and know if he's in danger or not even when I wasn't with him. That was well worth it to me. :)
 
Thanks.

Well our phones and tablets still work with 4g lte or 5g if our power goes out but I definitely prefer a hard wire fiber line internet with Ethernet to a PC or wireless from our Asus Wireless Access Point. Feels faster.

Still not using any of our gigs on our cellular provider would help. Plus we could still stream news and youtube tv on our phones and tablets from our fiber connection which is a huge advantage.

I wonder how long Fiber last without no power to the house if using a UPS to power the network equipment ? Guessing longer than the UPS will be able to keep the network equipment up.
 
One last question can you set settings on a UPS without it being connected to a pc ? I know you can mute the alarm sounds but what about other settings?

Like let say I want to try to keep the battery in prime condition so always turn off my network equipment after 5 minutes from when power goes out is that possible on the UPS device itself or not really ?
 
Yep, I feel the same way. Nothing like seeing the radar on my 2k display and being able to select the info I want to see in a hurry.

It depends on the other end I suppose. I know there have been times where our network stayed up but the service was down, and that could have been due to power out on their end or our UPSes lasting longer. But in the scope of contingency plans, it would be good then to also have a secondary land based Internet connection too.
 
I dunno as I've never connected any of our UPSes to the equipment since we just want them to stay on until the power cuts. Someone more knowledgeable on that will have to chime in.
 
