Is it worth having all your network equipment on a UPS?

Even with a generator, the UPS would help to keep the power smoother, especially if sine-wave.As far as the need and how long they would last--depending on the size of the UPS, you can get more than an hour (or even several). If you don't have any other form of communications (internet on phone, etc), or it is simply more convenient, I would definitely opt for it. Don't expect a UPS battery to last more than 3 years unless it is one of the newer lithium ion ones. But if you can deal with this and buy genuine batteries, you can get decades of use out of a UPS unit. I think my oldest are 20 years+.I have a ups on the main switch, router, cable modem as well as the roku and television. When my dad was alive and power went out due to storms, he could still see the radar on weathernation and know if he's in danger or not even when I wasn't with him. That was well worth it to me.