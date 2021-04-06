Is it worth having all your network equipment on a UPS? Even if it only last a few minutes while on a UPS ?

We would need 3 sadly.

All three devices are separated :(

One for the fiber gateway/modem

One for the little thing coming from outside for fiber internet forgot what it was called sorry

One for the wireless AP Asus router in the middle of the house


Seems not worth it but not sure.


If a small UPS can last at least 3 years or more maybe it is. Hmmm


5 or 10 years would be cool but I highly doubt that.

If we never need to use a UPS does the battery in it still downgrade? Guessing so.




Oh yeah we may get a generator sooner or later so I know this makes all of this moot in point if so. Still we do not have one right now.
 
