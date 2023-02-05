Is it worth having a 2.5 Gbps switch at all ?

If only my current router has a one 2.5 Gbps port I believe, Asus RT-AX86. Plus I have one device that has a 2.5 Gbps network card and port.
Guessing no but wanted to make sure.
I do download on the device with the 2.5 Gbps network card and port on steam at max speed sometimes while transferring other files over to the NAS.
Guessing no but wanted to make sure.
I do download on the device with the 2.5 Gbps network card and port on steam at max speed sometimes while transferring other files over to the NAS.