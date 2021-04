I think I decided to just spend the money on another but really small new m2 ssd on my main pc but so I can keep my 2 TB M2 not partitioned anymore maybe. That if I don't find out my mobo can't accept a second m2 ssd or it does not slow down anything else on another port by adding a second m2 ssd.



What 256 GB or less m2 drive do you all recommend ? Fastest ones I can get mainly. May as well. Sense it is for the OS and applications.



Unless it does not matter.



Seems like some of the smaller models are slower than their higher GB versions. That sucks. Hopefully not noticeable. Maybe there is a brand and series that does not do this ?