Is it worth buying CC Cleaner Pro?

Trying the demo wondering if anyone here finds it useful enough to buy the pro version
Lol thanks
dont really know any more, stopped using them years and years ago, and just keep a clean system or do things manually. cc cleaner free was fine...Lol thanks
Are there any apps for system optimization that are worth buying?
I recall a 2017 incident where for a while their binaries were distributed with malware, with almost a million systems infected (though supposedly the malware was only interested in high profile targets).Wasn't CC Cleaner bought/acquired by some shady company? I remember seeing articles and warnings on tech sites years ago about it and stopped using it way back then.
No. Run Disk Cleanup, manually manage your startup items and uninstall crap you don't need.Lol thanks
Are there any apps for system optimization that are worth buying?
huh, i didnt even know aboot that one. i'll give it a go sometime. thnx!I still have ccleaner installed but rarely use it. I wouldn't buy it though. Microsoft have a free app for removing junk files, PC Manager, get it from the Microsoft store.
Totally agree with this. I have an entire suite of software from these people that is "Supported for Life" that my keys no longer allow me to install. Never gonna buy anything from this dev again.
Yet it affects nothing. You're chasing your own tail.lots of games and progs leave behind their reg entries after an uninstall