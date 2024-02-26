Is it worth buying CC Cleaner Pro?

Wasn't CC Cleaner bought/acquired by some shady company? I remember seeing articles and warnings on tech sites years ago about it and stopped using it way back then.
 
bluestang said:
Wasn't CC Cleaner bought/acquired by some shady company? I remember seeing articles and warnings on tech sites years ago about it and stopped using it way back then.
Click to expand...
I recall a 2017 incident where for a while their binaries were distributed with malware, with almost a million systems infected (though supposedly the malware was only interested in high profile targets).
 
blast from the past, i feel like i havent used that since windows xp. also dont think my system has needed it since not being on xp. I wonder if it even made a difference then, probably just placebo.

Not sure if windows does a better job than it used to or system resources are just enough now that the mess doesnt matter much.
 
The only thing I think is useful in CCLeaner anymore is the app uninstaller which can pull off some of the Windows Store apps you can't normally remove. That said, it's not the only tool that can do that.
 
Ditched it (free version) a couple years ago and have had no issue(s). I manually delete temp cache and delete software w/ REVOUninstaller.
 
rezerekted said:
I still have ccleaner installed but rarely use it. I wouldn't buy it though. Microsoft have a free app for removing junk files, PC Manager, get it from the Microsoft store.
Click to expand...
huh, i didnt even know aboot that one. i'll give it a go sometime. thnx!
 
Are there good alternatives that do as thorough of a job for both file and registry cleaning? CCleaner became Avast spywayre and Avas was recently sued for it.
 
https://www.lifewire.com/free-registry-cleaners-2626176

https://www.thepcinsider.com/best-free-registry-cleaners-windows/

https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-registry-cleaner.html

https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9pm860492szd?hl=en-us&gl=US

I would use PC Manager from MIcrosoft in conjunction with Wise Registry Cleaner if you don't trust ccleaner. I still use ccleaner and see no issue with it.

https://techjury.net/reviews/is-ccleaner-safe/

"
CCleaner has fallen out of favor with many critics due to the cyberattacks on it after the Avast takeover.


However, I should all lay the narrative that CCleaner is unsafe to rest. The latest CCleaner reviews can back this up.


We wouldn’t blame you if you go with another computer optimizer with a cleaner history of security. But I found no problems with it in 2022."
 
Last edited:
You do not need any of this registry cleaning crap any more, even back in the XP days it often just caused more issues than they fixed. If you are needing to clean your registry, first question is what do you do on your system that causes issues that you feel cleaning the registry will even fix?

If you dick around with a lot of apps and program, go download virtual box, and run a VM and isolate your "playing around" and keep your main OS clean..
 
I knew someone would say this and some people don't recommend reg cleaners but lots of games and progs leave behind their reg entries after an uninstall and I like to see this crap removed from my PC. No, I am not going to go through the hassle of searching for the entries myself and ccleaner has never harmed the registry yet. It makes a backup of the registry before cleaning anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top