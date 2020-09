So I was in the market for a new 1440p monitor. Had it narrowed down to the Asus VG27AQ, the LG27GL850b, or maybe even the budget Pixio PX329. It was going to be simple, easy even.Then Jensen dropped the hammer. $699 for double GTX 2080 performance? The landscape has changed. With DLSS 3.0 coming and future titles sure to use it, should I be shopping for 4k now? 10GB of memory for 4K does kind of worry me for the longer term. Any suggestions for our new 4k future?