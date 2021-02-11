Is it still viable to get the "RAID6 key" for my RAID card? Can I convert a RAID5 to a 6?

So, years ago I bought an IBM 46M0916 ServeRAID M5014 that I then flashed back to it's original LSI 9260-8i. That card hasn't had it's firmware updated in years so it's more or less on it's latest firmware and has been running a RAID5 for years.



Anyway, the card supports up to RAID5, but to get RAID6 you needed to purchase a "key" that was a physical dongle that plugs into the card. It appears to be more or less a very simple circuit that authenticates something. Anyway, is it still viable to find this key on ebay or cdw or any sort of retailer? I have no idea how this worked, did you need to have some kind of account or something to register/activate it or whatever.... or do you just simply plug it into the card and it works? And if so, do I have to worry about fakes? I have no idea if there is any market of bootlegs of these things or not, and I am worried about if there could be any potential risk that the card detects a fake key and locks me out or damaged the raid or something.



And my second question is, if I do ahead and get a valid key, can I convert my existing RAID5 to RAID6? Or would doing that wipe it? To clarify, yes, I am of course going to make a backup before I attempt this regardless, but I would like to know if a conversion like this without data loss is possible, or if it's not possible to convert it from 5 to 6 without basically deleting the array and rebuilding it.