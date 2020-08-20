Is it smart to keep and old, backup smartphone?

Ever since having a LG G4 bootloop several years ago, I have kept a backup smartphone in personal storage. We do not have landline service, so if the smartphone breaks (or gets lost, stolen, etc) I still have a means of communication by phone.



I have also read that some people come up with creative uses for old smartphones. Security camera at the home, dash cams for the car, etc.



Wondering what folks at this forum are doing. Just upgraded to a Samsung Galaxy S20+. I was planning to sell the prior device on ebay, an LG V35. And keeping an old LG G6 in the drawer as the backup smartphone. Good plan?